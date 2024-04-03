COLLEGE SOFTBALL: WJCAC leaders to face each other this week

Apr. 3—The Odessa College softball team will face rivals Midland College in this week's four-game series.

The series will start with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Thursday in Midland before finishing up with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Friday at the Wrangler Softball Complex.

Both teams are tied for first in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference standings as the Lady Wranglers come in at 22-12 overall, 8-0 in WJCAC while the Lady Chaps are 31-6, 8-0.

Odessa College is currently on a ten-game winning streak, having swept Clarendon College and Western Texas College in the early stages of conference play.

The Lady Wranglers outscored Clarendon College 85-4 from last week's home series.