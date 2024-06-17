College softball transfer portal rankings: What are NiJaree Canady's transfer plans?

It's transfer portal season for college softball.

The 2024 campaign concluded on June 6 when OU swept Texas to win its fourth straight national championship. All eyes now shift to the portal, where numerous high-level players are searching for a new home.

Here are the top 10 softball players in the transfer portal:

More: What does OU softball need to do in transfer portal? Here are Sooners' top areas of need

2024 NCAA softball transfer portal rankings

1. NiJaree Canady, P, Stanford

Remaining years of eligibility: 2

Reports that Canady was set to enter the transfer portal before Monday's deadlines sent shockwaves throughout the college softball world over the weekend. The sophomore pitcher led the nation in ERA (0.73) and strikeouts (337) this season in 230 2/3 innings pitched, and she earned USA Softball's National Player of the Year award.

Canady led Stanford to back-to-back Women's College World Series appearances. She's arguably the best player in the country, let alone the portal.

More: Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady will reportedly transfer. Could she join OU softball?

Stanford’s NiJaree Canady speaks the the press during the practice and media day for the Women's College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

2. Jalia Lassiter, UTL, Ole Miss

Remaining years of eligibility: 2

Lassiter entered the transfer portal on May 23. The speedy sophomore led Ole Miss in hits (61) and stolen bases (18), and she also recorded 29 RBIs on .314 hitting.

Lassiter shined in center field, where she recorded a .994 fielding percentage in two seasons with only one error. She boasts two NFCA All-South Region team selections.

3. Arianna Rodi, INF, Charlotte

Remaining years of eligibility: 2

Rodi entered the transfer portal on June 12. The sophomore racked up 55 RBIs, 60 hits and 22 home runs with a .353 batting average this season, and she posted a slugging percentage of .788.

Rodi earned a spot on Softball America's All-American first team and was rated by the site as the top first baseman in the country. She's a big-time player who shouldn't have any trouble competing against elevated competition.

4. Rylee Holtorf, INF, Washington

Remaining years of eligibility: 1

Holtorf entered the transfer portal on May 22. The junior recorded career highs of 25 RBIs, 37 runs and 11 homers on .336 hitting this season with a .632 slugging percentage.

Holtorf landed on the Pac-12 first team and the All-Pacific Region first team for her strong play. She's one of the best defensive infielders in the country and the top one-year rental in the portal.

More: Oklahoma State softball transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, Cowgirls roster updates

Washington infielder Rylee Holtorf (3) hits during a softball game between Stanford and Washington at the Women's College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in in Oklahoma City on Sunday, June 4, 2023.

5. Abby Dayton, OF, Utah

Remaining years of eligibility: 2

Dayton entered the transfer portal on May 22. The sophomore recorded 26 RBIs, 38 runs and two homers with a .431 batting average this season.

Dayton became the first Utah player to be named the Pac-12 batting champion since 2017, and she also landed on the Pac-12 first team. She's a high-level hitter who'll provide a jolt of offense for her next team.

6. Alana Johnson, OF, Washington

Remaining years of eligibility: 2

Johnson entered the transfer portal on May 24. The sophomore recorded 40 RBIs, 35 runs and 13 homers with a .336 batting average this season.

Johnson earned spots on the Pac-12 second team and the NFCA All-Pacific Region third team. She established herself as a full-time starter, and she'll look to elevate her game even more at her next destination.

7. Kailey Wyckoff, C/UTL, Texas Tech

Remaining years of eligibility: 2

Wyckoff entered the transfer portal on June 10. The sophomore registered 35 RBIs, 37 runs and seven homers on .407 hitting this season.

Wyckoff was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2023, and she followed that up by making the All-Big 12 first team this time around. The powerful hitter will surely have plenty of suitors in the portal.

More: Celebrate OU softball winning NCAA-record fourth straight WCWS title with our new book

8. Kenleigh Cahalan, INF, Alabama

Remaining years of eligibility: 2

Cahalan entered the transfer portal on June 3. The sophomore recorded 30 RBIs, 25 runs and two homers with a .296 batting average this season, which helped her earn and All-SEC second team selection.

Cahalan started every game at shortstop for an Alabama team that reached the Women's College World Series. That experience should add to her value in the portal.

9. Kinsey Fiedler, UTL, Washington

Remaining years of eligibility: 1

Fielder entered the transfer portal on May 22. The junior recorded 27 RBIs, 30 runs and seven homers with a .336 batting average this season.

Fielder has seen time at nearly every position other than pitcher. That versatility should make her a desirable prospect in the portal.

More: After turning down Auburn, Kenny Gajewski focuses on Oklahoma State softball's future

10. Sydney Stewart, C, Washington

Remaining years of eligibility: 2

Stewart entered the transfer portal on May 29. The sophomore tallied 18 RBIs, 23 runs and five homers with a .321 batting average this season.

Stewart also posted a .988 fielding percentage with just three errors. It was a breakout campaign for a promising player who can contribute both on offense and defense.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: College softball transfer portal player rankings for 2024 offseason