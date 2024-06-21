COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Thomas triumphs as national champion with Indian River State College

Jun. 21—Maddox Thomas had to take a moment to confirm her reality.

Standing in the midst of a jubilant celebration, the Claremore native found herself in unfamiliar territory — she had never before ended a season with a victory. But this time was different. This time, Thomas was not just a winner; she was a national champion.

Indian River State College, in Fort Pierce, Florida, clinched the 2024 NJCAA Division I Softball Women's College World Series title Saturday, May 25, by defeating top-seeded McLennan Community College twice at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.

After suffering an 8-0 loss to McLennan in the semifinals the day before, the Pioneers bounced back with a 6-5 win and a 3-0 shutout to secure the national championship, concluding the season with a 57-10 record.

Time seemed to slow for the sophomore as she scanned the field for signs of celebration from her teammates, ensuring the moment was genuine. Her search was short-lived as gloves were tossed skyward, and IRSC players erupted in joy, rushing to the infield for the traditional celebratory dogpile.

"It's a feeling that not everyone obviously is ever going to feel," said Thomas, who contributed a hit and an RBI on a sacrifice bunt that helped seal the victory. "It's something you just have to capture in that moment. I get chills talking about it because it's one of the most exciting things I've ever been a part of. I definitely had to look around and make sure I was not dreaming, if that makes sense."

When it came time to hoist the NJCAA national championship trophy — a hefty award typically weighing 20-40 pounds — Thomas felt no burden.

The thrill of victory and the adrenaline pumping through her veins made the trophy feel weightless as she lifted it high, reveling in the moment.

"Oh my gosh, it felt like a feather because I was so pumped," Thomas said. "You're throwing it up in the air and reaching up, and it just felt awesome. It was amazing."

Reflecting on the season, Thomas recalled the early success that hinted at the potential for a special year.

The Pioneers opened the season with a 5-0 record at the JUCO Kickoff in Clearwater, Florida, and won 19 of their first 20 games while also achieving notable winning streaks of 12 and 13 games throughout the campaign. This momentum carried them to victory in the Florida College System Activities Association State Tournament, earning them a spot in the NJCAA Division I WCWS.

"I always had this pit in my stomach, where I was like, 'Yeah, we're gonna go win a national championship — we have a chance to go for that run,'" Thomas said. "But you never think you actually can do it until you've done it."

Thomas was pivotal during the championship run, finishing the season with a .364 batting average, tallying 60 hits, two home runs, 41 RBIs and a .411 on-base percentage, while striking out only nine times in 165 at-bats.

In the final game, she executed three sacrifice bunts, demonstrating her team-first mentality and desire to win.

"I actually had a sac bunt my second at-bat that moved a runner to third, and then my last at-bat was a squeeze, and we scored," Thomas said. "I'm not a person that complains about bunting. A lot of people, they don't want to do it; they want to hit. But [my mindset is] that's your job. That's your role, and you gotta take it and go with it. We scored a run, and I was happy with it."

Primarily a catcher, Thomas diversified her roles to reduce the strain on her knees, occasionally playing second base.

Despite her inexperience at the position, she excelled and was named to the All-Citrus Conference first team for her infield performance.

"It's kind of crazy because this was my first year playing second base," Thomas said. "I played travel ball [before college], and when I wasn't catching, I was playing third base, which I love because you don't have time to think. With second base, you have more time to think, and I definitely did a lot of that this year. I think it helps being a catcher. You know the game, and you know what every position needs to be doing. I think that played a big factor."

Of course, Thomas' journey to becoming a national champion was not without challenges.

After graduating from Claremore High School in 2021, she played for NCAA Division I program Nebraska-Omaha, where she posted a .224 batting average and excelled defensively as a catcher with 76 putouts and three assists. However, despite helping the Mavericks to a 43-15 record and two wins in the regional tournament, Thomas said she didn't feel at home in the Cornhusker State and decided to transfer.

Her former travel league coach, Mark Griggs, connected her with IRSC coach Dale Atkinson, leading her to Fort Pierce.

A visit to the campus, combined with her love for the beach lifestyle, quickly convinced Thomas to commit to IRSC. The beach proximity — a 10-minute drive from the school — and a supportive environment were significant draws.

"That was definitely my favorite thing," Thomas said. "When you grow up in Claremore, you've got a lake, a pond and a creek, so going somewhere where I could go to the beach was the best part, for sure. In the spring, it's hard because we were playing six games a week. We played Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, so we didn't get to see the beach a lot in the spring. We didn't have classes on Fridays, so we were practicing in the mornings and going to the beach right after. Our dorms were filled with sand at all times just because we were always going. We went and played beach volleyball, and we got into Spikeball. We were just always doing something."

Despite having only one year of eligibility at the JUCO level, Thomas' performance caught the attention of Florida Gulf Coast University, a Division I school in Fort Myers. Enthralled by the campus and the beach lifestyle, she accepted a scholarship to play for the Eagles, aiming to replicate her success on a new stage.

Fort Myers, positioned on the west coast of Florida, is less than 130 miles from Fort Pierce's East Coast beaches.

"It's literally a resort, to say the least," Thomas said. "It's the perfect place to be, for sure. They were looking for a new catcher because their starter just graduated this year, and they were looking for someone to come control the field and be an impact player behind the plate with some leadership skills. I think I bring that to the field. They were in contact with my head coach, and they watched the season and then they really showed interest at nationals. That's just a different type of playing field, and I think they saw what I could do, and they reached out right after the game."

FGCU finished the 2024 season with a 38-21 record, winning the Atlantic Sun Conference before ending its season in the Gainesville Regional. The Eagles are hoping Thomas will help them achieve their first-ever WCWS appearance in 2025.

By doing so, she would follow in the footsteps of her older sister, Mackenzie, who helped Oklahoma State to the WCWS in 2019, as well as Inola's Lillie Walker, who reached the pinnacle of college softball with Duke this season.

Thomas is eager to take on the challenge, confident in her ability to make a significant impact at FGCU. She is ready to honor her sister's legacy and continue her own journey of success in collegiate softball.

"I've definitely got some shoes to fill, but I'm definitely looking to do that," Thomas said.