College softball Super Regionals schedule: Bracket, list of matchups for NCAA Tournament

Only 16 teams remain in the college softball NCAA Tournament after the completion of each regional round.

There were some upsets, like Louisiana falling to Baylor, but also some top contenders, like Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee who moved onto the next round.

REQUIRED READING: NCAA Softball Tournament bracket: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, scores for Road to WCWS

Now, matchups are set at the higher-seeded team's home field in a three-game series, with the winner occupying one of eight spots at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The rest of the field will continue to try and end Oklahoma's reign, as the Sooners have won three consecutive national championships and are vying for a fourth, starting with a rematch of last year's championship game in Florida State in the Super Regionals.

Here's the full schedule and matchups for the Super Regionals round:

LOOK: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

College softball Super Regionals schedule

All time CT

* - If necessary, all series are best two out of three

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 16 Texas A&M (Austin Super Regional)

Game 1: Friday, May 24 | 5 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Game 2: Saturday, May 25 | 4 p.m.

Game 3*: Sunday, May 26 | TBD

No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Florida State (Norman Super Regional)

Game 1: Thursday, May 23 | 6 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Game 2: Friday, May 24 | 7 p.m.

Game 3*: Saturday, May 25 | TBD

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Alabama (Knoxville Super Regional)

Game 1: Friday, May 24 | 3 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Game 2: Saturday, May 25 | 2 p.m.

Game 3*: Sunday, May 26 | TBD

No. 4 Florida vs. Baylor (Gainesville Super Regional)

Game 1: Friday, May 24 | 11 a.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Game 2: Saturday, May 25 | 10 a.m.

Game 3*: Sunday, May 26 | TBD

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. Arizona (Stillwater Super Regional)

Game 1: Friday, May 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Game 2: Saturday, May 25 | 6 p.m.

Game 3*: Sunday, May 26 | TBD

No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Georgia (Los Angeles Super Regional)

Game 1: Thursday, May 23 | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Game 2: Friday, May 24 | 9 p.m.

Game 3*: Saturday, May 25 | TBD

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Duke (Columbia Super Regional)

Game 1: Friday, May 24 | 1 p.m. | ESPN2 (Fubo)

Game 2: Saturday, May 25 | Noon

Game 3*: Sunday, May 26 | TBD

No. 8 Stanford vs. No. 9 LSU (Stanford Super Regional)

Game 1: Friday, May 24 | 9 p.m. | ESPNU (Fubo)

Game 2: Saturday, May 25 | 8 p.m.

Game 3*: Sunday, May 26 | TBD

College softball Super Regionals teams

Here's the list of teams to clinch a spot in the Super Regionals:

(1) Texas

(2) Oklahoma

(3) Tennessee

(4) Florida

(5) Oklahoma State

(6) UCLA

(7) Missouri

(8) Stanford

(9) LSU

(10) Duke

(11) Georgia

(14) Alabama

(15) Florida State

(16) Texas A&M

Baylor

Arizona

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: College softball Super Regionals schedule: Bracket, list of matchups