College softball roundup: Saints building momentum

Apr. 24—DULUTH — St. Scholastica softball demonstrated its forward momentum, collecting its third and fourth Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference wins in a week by sweeping Concordia-Moorhead 6-0 and 5-4 in Duluth.

After beginning league play with 11 consecutive defeats, CSS has gone 4-4 in four doubleheaders, all at home, since Thursday, April 18.

Wednesday's opener was a one-hit shutout for pitcher Ashley Matejka, who struck out six and walked six.

CSS had 13 hits, three of them by catcher Samantha Paniagua. The Saints scored three times in the second inning and built on to their lead in the third and fifth innings. Haley Rosenthal and Payton Lang added two hits apiece.

Game two was a thriller, as the Saints scored the tying and winning runs with two outs in the seventh inning. Aislind Dail started the rally with a double, followed by an infield error and a steal of second. Kari Breuer then won it on a two-run single, her second hit of the game. Dail was also 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Haley Rosenthal pitched all seven innings for CSS, allowing four runs on seven hits. She struck out three and walked one.

The Saints (7-25, 4-14 MIAC) play their last six games of the season on the road, starting with a doubleheader at St. Benedict on Saturday.

Wisconsin-Superior had no more trouble with Martin Luther on Wednesday, April 24 than it did on Tuesday, sweeping a doubleheader 12-0 and 12-1 to complete a 35-2 aggregate in their three-game series at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

In game one, UWS pitchers Bella Garley and Georgia Youngblood combined to allow only two singles in the five-inning contest.

UWS accumulated 14 hits, three by Carly Stuckmayer, who had a two-run double in the first inning and an RBI single in the second. Four other UWS players had two hits apiece.

In game two, UWS rapped out 15 more hits and scored seven runs in the second inning.

Stuckmayer was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, while Indigo Fish went 3-for-3 and doubled twice.

Samantha Swartz and Emma Pillion did the pitching, combining to allow one run on five hits.

UWS (20-10, 9-3 UMAC) remains home for a three-game series with Northwestern starting on Friday, April 26 in Superior.