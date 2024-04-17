College softball: Rochester pitchers shut down St. Lawrence twice in doubleheader sweep

Apr. 16—ROCHESTER — University of Rochester softball pitchers shut out St. Lawrence University in each end of a doubleheader as the Yellowjackets gained the Liberty League sweep against the Saints on Monday.

Rochester won the first game 2-0 behind starter Molly Broccolo and took the second game 3-0, as Lauren Keys and Maddie White held the Saints to two hits.

Broccolo allowed five hits — two to the Saints' Maeve Thompson — in the first-game win. Rochester (18-6 overall, 5-1 league) scored on an RBI double in the first inning by Jenna Gorecki and a run-scoring single by Riley Laygo in the second. Laygo went 3-for-3. Saints pitcher Izzy Melanson took the loss, allowing six hits and one earned run over six innings.

In the second game, Keys permitted two hits to the Saints (14-9, 2-4) and struck out six in six innings. White did not allow a hit in relief in the seventh. Keys also delivered an RBI single in the sixth and Loren Castilloux also drove in a run with a single.