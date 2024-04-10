College softball report: Marathon win is UWS coach's 100th

Apr. 9—SUPERIOR — Wisconsin-Superior and coach Melissa Fracker got a win the hard way on Tuesday, April 9 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Yellowjackets split a nonconference softball doubleheader with Wisconsin-Stout, winning game two 8-6 in 12 innings after dropping the opener 5-2 to end an 11-game win streak.

Jenna Hoops' RBI single in the fifth inning gave UWS a 6-5 lead but the Blue Devils' Stephanie Kuhn tied it up with a one-out homer in the top of the seventh.

Even with the international tiebreaker in effect, neither team pushed a run across until the bottom of the 12th, when Zoe Thomson went deep to lead off the inning and give Fracker her 100th win leading the Yellowjackets program, which she took over in 2020.

Indigo Fish and MyKenzie Leccia had three hits apiece, while three others had two. Bella Garley pitched the last 5 2/3 innings without allowing a run, giving up just one hit and one walk.

In game one, the Blue Devils scored four runs in their first at-bat, which was more than enough.

The UWS bats were largely silent except for Leccia, who clubbed a pair of solo homers. Garley allowed five runs (four earned) on 12 hits to take the loss.

UWS (14-7) will return to conference play with a three-game road trip at North Central on Friday and Saturday, April 12-13.

St. Scholastica fell 4-2 and 2-0 to Augsburg in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball doubleheader at Kenny Harkins Field in Duluth on Tuesday.

In the first game, Lauren Laviano and Aislind Dail helped give the Saints an early lead with a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, but Augsburg tied it up with a pair of runs in the third inning, then pulled ahead with two more in the fift.

Grace Hadlich went 2-for-3 with a walk for CSS, while pitcher Ashley Matejka allowed four runs on nine hits in the defeat.

In game two, CSS outhit the Auggies 6-3 but didn't get paid off in the run column. Augsburg took the lead on a passed ball in the second inning and added to it on a solo homer in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Emma Bolin was 2-for-3 with a stolen base for CSS but the Saints stranded six runners on base.

Haley Rosenthal took the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits. She struck out seven.

CSS (3-17, 0-6 MIAC) plays at St. Olaf on Saturday.