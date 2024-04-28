College softball report: Fish homers twice for UWS in split

Apr. 27—Back-to-back homers from Ellie Macal and Indigo Fish tied, then gave Wisconsin-Superior the lead in the first game of a Upper Midwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader against Northwestern on Saturday, April 27 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex in Superior.

UWS held on to win game one 6-5 but suffered a 9-1 defeat in game two.

Fish, a Superior Spartans alum and freshman, had two homers in the game, both solo shots to left field. The first came in the second inning, while the second gave UWS its first lead of the game.

Fish, Macal and Carly Stuckmayer all had two hits, with Stuckmayer tying the game for the first time on a two-run single in the fourth inning.

Emma Pillion earned the win in relief, while Bella Garley pitched two scoreless innings for a save.

In the second game, Northwestern scored six runs in the first inning and forced a UWS pitching change, while Eagles pitching held the Yellowjackets to four singles and one unearned run for the game.

Garley took the loss.

UWS will host local rival St. Scholastica for a doubleheader on Wednesday in Superior before concluding conference play on Friday and Saturday in Mankato at Bethany Lutheran.

St. Scholastica earned a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball win the hard way on Saturday, as Kari Breuer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run of a 2-1 game against St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

The Bennies won game one of the doubleheader, moved out of Duluth due to predicted bad weather, 4-0.

Breuer drove in CSS's other run with an RBI single in the third inning, one of only five St. Scholastica hits for the contest.

With the Saints batting as the home team, a two-out double by Aislind Dail, followed by a walk, set up the big finish.

Haley Rosenthal allowed one run on seven hits for the win, striking out two.

In game one, Bennies pitch Ellie Peterson allowed just one hit and two walks and struck out seven.

Ashley Matejka allowed four runs on 10 hits in five innings and took the loss.

CSS (8-26, 5-15 MIAC) concludes MIAC play on Tuesday with a doubleheader at Bethel.