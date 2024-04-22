College softball report: Dixon dazzles for UMD vs. Northern State

Apr. 21—Minnesota Duluth pitcher Lauren Dixon outdueled Northern State's Lexi Chase in a 1-0 eight-inning Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference victory to open a doubleheader on Sunday in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The game's only run came after a one-out single from Julia Gronholz, who stole second, then scored on an RBI single by Nicole Schmitt.

Dixon allowed four singles in eight innings and struck out six while walking two in her 19th victory of the season.

Chase struck out 11 Bulldogs and allowed one run on five hits, also all singles.

UMD took game two of the doubleheader 6-4 by posting all its runs in the fifth inning. Schmitt singled with the bases loaded to tie the game at 2 with one out in the frame, while Gronholz scored the go-ahead run one batter later on an RBI groundout by Elle Potts. A single, double and a walk extended the inning, which featured five hits, an error and three walks.

Schmitt, Khendal Johnson and Kate Mohr had two-hit games, with both of Mohr's being doubles.

Allyssa Williams allowed two runs on four hits in three innings for the win, while Maddy Walsh retired the last five Wolves batters for a save.

UMD (35-14, 16-8 NSIC) plays its last four regular-season games next weekend at home, starting with a Saturday doubleheader vs. Minot State.

Minnesota Morris proved too tough to break down in a Upper Midwest Athletic Conference softball doubleheader on Sunday, April 21, as the league-leading Cougars came away 2-0 and 8-3 winners in Morris, Minnesota.

UWS was held to four hits by the Cougars in game one, with Indigo Fish's double the only one for extra bases. UMM pitcher Skyla Bristol struck out 12 and walked three.

UMM recorded seven singles, scoring once in the first inning and once in the fifth.

Samantha Swartz took the loss for UWS, striking out six in six innings.

The UWS offense finally broke through in the sixth inning of game two on an error and Fish sacrifice fly, but the Yellowjackets were already down 5-0 at the time.

Larissa Snyder went 3-for-4 for UWS, while Carly Stuckmayer had two hits from the leadoff spot.

Bella Garley allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits in five innings and took the loss.

UWS (17-10, 6-3 UMAC) will host Martin Luther for a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 23.

St. Scholastica lost two very different Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball games at home vs. Macalester on Sunday in Duluth.

Game one was an 11-10 defeat in which CSS could not hold a 7-0 lead after three innings, while game two was a 9-1 loss that was ended after six frames.

Aislind Dail's three-run homer gave the Saints an early lead, and Grace Hadlich and Emma Bolin had two-run singles to add to it.

After surrendering the lead to the Scots in a seven-run fifth inning, CSS briefly jumped ahead after Dail singled in two more runs, then scored on Kari Breuer's double, but Macalester scored twice in the sixth inning to go ahead for good.

Breuer and Dail finished 3-for-4 for CSS, with Dail driving in five runs.

Ashley Matejka took the loss in relief for CSS.

In game two, CSS managed only two hits, both of them in the sixth inning by which point the Scots were already up 9-0.

Breuer drove in Jadyn Lind with a double for the only CSS run.

Aryn Blumenthal took the loss for CSS (5-25, 2-14 MIAC). The Saints host Concordia-Moorhead for a doubleheader on Tuesday.