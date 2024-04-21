College softball report: Bulldogs, Dragons stalemate in twinbill

Apr. 20—A bid for either Minnesota Duluth or Minnesota State Moorhead to move up in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference softball standings ended in a draw on Saturday, as the Bulldogs and Dragons split their doubleheader in Moorhead.

UMD took game one 6-3 but lost game two 3-1.

Nicole Schmitt's double down the left-field line scored two runs and broke a 2-2 tie, while a sacrifice fly in the fifth added an insurance run for the final total. Schmitt was the only Bulldog to have a multi-hit game.

UMD pitcher Lauren Dixon allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out 14 Dragons.

UMD was held to five singles in game two with its only run coming when Julia Gronholz reached on an outfield error and Kiana Bender (Cloquet) scored.

Allyssa Williams and Maddy Walsh (Proctor) split pitching duties, allowing a combined three runs on five hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

UMD (33-14, 14-8 NSIC) and MSUM remain tied for fifth in the NSIC standings with six games to play. Under the league's new tournament format, the top 10 teams will play in a single-elimination tournament May 1-4 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with the top six avoiding the play-in round.

UMD remains on the road for a doubleheader at Northern State on Sunday.

The first meeting of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference's two unbeaten teams ended in a lopsided 10-2 defeat for Wisconsin-Superior at Minnesota Morris on Saturday, April 20.

MyKenzie Leccia hit a leadoff solo homer to tie it at 2 in the top of the second inning, but it proved to be the Yellowjackets' last hit.

The Cougars took the lead with a single run in the second inning, added two in the third and put it away with five in the fifth.

Ellie Macal's RBI single in the first inning was UWS's only other hit. Bella Garley took the loss.

The Yellowjackets (17-8, 6-1 UMAC) and Cougars will play a doubleheader in Morris on Sunday.

St. Scholastica made the most of a two-run single from Grace Hadlich on Saturday, as it proved to be all the scoring in a 2-0 win over Gustavus Adolphus in a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball doubleheader in Duluth.

The Gusties were 6-2 winners in game one.

CSS's first two hitters, Emma Bolin and Kari Breuer, reached base on a hit by pitch and fielder's choice/error, respectively, wedding up Hadlich. The Saints had only one more hit in them for the day, a fourth-inning single by Megan Bussey.

On the other side, CSS pitcher Haley Rosenthal scattered six Gusties hits for a complete-game shutout. She struck out four and walked one.

The Saints almost swept the doubleheader, as they carried a 2-0 lead into the seventh inning of game one only to surrender six runs on six hits in the top of the seventh.

Bolin, Hadlich and Aislind Dail had two-hit games for CSS. Ashley Matejka allowed six runs on six hits, four of them coming in the Gusties' big inning.

CSS (5-23, 2-12 MIAC) will host Macalester for a doubleheader on Sunday in Duluth.