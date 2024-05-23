Can college softball players re-enter games? NCAA rules on starters, designated players, explained

For fans tuning in for the first time this season to watch college softball in time for the 2024 NCAA Softbll Tournament and Women's College World Series, there are myriad different rules to keep up with, especially compared to college baseball.

Perhaps chief among them: player re-entry rules.

In college softball, starters may reenter the game once if they are replaced by a substitute player, as long as the starter assumes the same place in the batting order they occupied when the game started. The same goes for starting pitchers, who are allowed to start the game and be replaced in the circle before being allowed to reenter the game again.

The rule can become confusing, as it's different than the majority of rules those grew up with in both diamond sports. With the WCWS on the horizon, here's everything to know about college softball's reentry rules:

What is college softball's reentry rule?

College softball allows all starters, even pitchers, to reenter the game once after being substituted, as long as the player enters the game at the same spot in the batting order they started.

That rule includes flex players, who only play defense, and designated players, who only hit. The rule also applies to them regarding the batting order. One exception applies, as the flex player can reenter in the designated player's spot.

Here's Rule 8.4.2 in the NCAA's rulebook:

"8.4.2 Each starter is entitled to be replaced and to reenter the game one time as long as they assume their original spot in the batting order. Exception: The flex may reenter either in the designated player’s spot in the batting order or in their original (10th, nonbatting) spot in the lineup."

The rule gets a little tricky with designated players and flex players, as the designated player is only charged with a substitution if they're removed from the batting order, while the flex player is charged with a substitution if they're removed from playing defense.

According to Rule 8.6, there's another exception to player reentry. That is when a player is removed to be evaluated for a concussion. If that player is deemed OK to reenter the game after the evaluation, they can reenter with no penalty and the replacement player can also reenter the game as a substitute.

Unlike starters, a substitute cannot reenter the game once they replace a starter.

What is a designated player in softball?

A designated player in softball works similar to a designated hitter in baseball, as the designated player is allowed to hit for any player in the field. The player the designated player hits for is typically called the flex player, as someone in the starting nine can focus on defense without also hitting. Per Rule 8.1.2.4 of the rule book, a designated player is any player "who is initially listed on the lineup card in the team’s batting order but not in the defensive lineup."

Similar to baseball, the designated player often hits for the pitcher. However, in softball, it's common to see pitchers also occupy a spot in the lineup.

If the designated player enters the game on defense, the player replaced can stay in the game as an "offensive player," meaning they're still in the lineup but no longer playing defense. This rule can only apply when the team has a flex player playing defense.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: What is college softball re-entry rule? Explaining NCAA rule ahead of WCWS