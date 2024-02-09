Advertisement

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College sweeps doubleheader against Trinidad State

Odessa American, Texas

Feb. 8—The Odessa College softball team won its doubleheader against Trinidad State College Thursday at Wrangler Field.

The Lady Wranglers (6-5) won the first game 21-13 before taking Game 2 in a 9-3 win.

Odessa College has now won six in a row and will next face Navarro College at 3 p.m. Feb. 16 in Brownwood.

The Lady Wranglers will play Coastal Bend College later that same day.