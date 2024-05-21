COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Odessa College defeats Trinidad State at NJCAA World Series

May 20—OXFORD, Ala. — The Odessa College softball team got off to a good start at the NJCAA World Series by defeating Trinidad State 10-2 in a play-in game Monday at Choccolocco Park.

The Lady Wranglers (42-12) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, finishing with 15 hits and two errors.

Trinidad State (37-15) managed to tie the game up in the top of the second inning when an RBI to left center field scored Jenisah Mora.

However, the Lady Wranglers would go back in front in the bottom of the second when Diveli Cherry scored Renskee Tellekamp with her RBI double to right field.

Odessa College pitcher Avery Truss pitched the entire game, striking out five batters and improving to 22-5. Trinidad State's Kelsey Grant took the loss in the circle.

Odessa College will next face Florida Southwestern in the next round at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

This will be the third consecutive year that the Lady Wranglers will face Florida Southwestern at the NJCAA World Series.