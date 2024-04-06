COLLEGE SOFTBALL: OC wins series against Midland College

Apr. 5—The Odessa College softball team ended up winning its series against Midland College after both teams split in a doubleheader Friday at the Wrangler Softball Complex.

Playing in games three and four, the Lady Chaps won the first of Friday afternoon's contest 9-3 before Odessa College closed out with a 15-7 win to take series 3-1 and remain in first place in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference standings.

The Lady Wranglers improved to 25-13 overall and 11-1 in WJCAC.

Midland College now sits at 32-9, 9-3 and is second in the WJCAC standings.

Odessa College will next face Howard College in another four-game series, beginning with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. April 12 in Big Spring.