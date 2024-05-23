COLLEGE SOFTBALL: OC falls to Temple College

May 22—OXFORD, Ala. — The Odessa College softball team suffered a 10-5 loss to Temple College in the NJCAA World Series Wednesday at Choccolocco Park.

With the loss, the Lady Wranglers (43-13) will fall to the losers' bracket where they will face Trinidad State in a rematch from the play-in game at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Temple College (51-11) will advance to face No. 1 seed McLennan College at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Lady Wranglers were tied 1-1 at the end of the first inning before Temple College scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a commanding lead.

Odessa College scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings but it wasn't enough.

The Lady Wranglers finished with four hits and three errors while Temple College had 12 hits and two errors.