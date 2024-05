May 10—LUBBOCK — The Odessa College softball team defeated Midland College 7-3 in the second round of the Region V West Tournament Friday at Maner Park at Lubbock Christian.

The Lady Wranglers moved to 39-12 overall while Midland College now sits at 45-12.

Odessa College will now await to see who they will play in the championship game at 3 p.m. Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.