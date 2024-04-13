COLLEGE SOFTBALL: OC defeats Howard College

Apr. 12—BIG SPRING — The Odessa College softball team continued its winning ways by sweeping a doubleheader against Howard College Friday on the road.

The Lady Wranglers won by scores of 16-4 and 21-5 to begin the four-game series.

Odessa College improved to 27-13 overall and 13-1 in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play.

The Hawks fell to 18-22, 8-6.

Both teams will finish up their series with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wrangler Softball Complex.