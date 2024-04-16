College softball: Mounties take three of four

HELENA, Mont. — No. 15 Eastern Oregon took three of four from Carroll College over the weekend to keep rolling.

EOU dominated Friday’s games blanking the Saints 2-0 and 6-0. EOU pitcher Kaylie Hoskins struck out 16 en rout to the victory in the first game while allowing just three hits.

Haley Tyree and Madelyn Durham had two of the Mounties’ three hits in the game and each drove in a run.

Kelly Monaghan got the Mountaineers off to a good start in the second game with a solo home run in the second inning. Karly Hanosky added two more RBIs in the fame as EOU went up 4-0.

Kylie Parsons was dominant in the circle throwing the shutout. She allowed four hits and struck out four.

Saturday, EOU saw its 12-game winning streak end 2-0 before rebounding for the 11-2 in five innings win in the finale.

The Mountaineers managed just three hits in the first game with Carroll scoring three times in the sixth inning for the victory.

EOU scored seven times in the third inning of the second game to secure the victory. Hanosky had three hits and dove in two, Katelynn Evans went 2-for-2 at the plate and scored twice and Durham scored twice and drove in two.

Eastern Oregon, which is now 28-6 overall and 18-3 in conference play, is back in action April 19 as it takes on Bushnell University in a Cascade Collegiate Conference doubleheader.