COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers seeded No. 13 in the NJCAA World Series

May 14—The Odessa College softball team will be entering next week's NJCAA World Series as the No. 13 seed as the bracket was revealed Tuesday.

The Lady Wranglers will face the No. 20 seed Trinidad State at noon May 20 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala.

Odessa College (41-12) is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the NJCAA World Series.

The Lady Wranglers have finished third in the last two tournaments.

Odessa College punched its ticket to the NJCAA World Series after defeating Howard College 23-3 in the Region V West Tournament championship on Saturday in Lubbock.

Trinidad State is coming in with a 37-14 record.