COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers' season ends with loss to Trinidad State

May 22—OXFORD, Ala. — The Odessa College softball team's season came to an end with a 4-3 loss to Trinidad State in an elimination game at the NJCAA World Series Wednesday at Choccolocco Park.

The Lady Wranglers end the season at 43-14 while Trinidad State improved to 40-15.

Odessa College led 3-0 after the fourth inning before the Lady Trojans scored a run in the fifth inning and then added three more in the bottom of the seventh to win the game.

The Lady Wranglers finished with six hits and one error while Trinidad State had eight hits and one error.

Odessa College lost to Temple College 10-5 earlier in the day.

This was the fourth consecutive NJCAA World Series appearance for the Lady Wranglers.