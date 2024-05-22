COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers defeat Florida Southwestern at nationals

May 21—OXFORD ALA. — The Odessa College softball team got revenge against Florida Southwestern with a 12-7 win over the Lady Buccaneers in the NJCAA World Series Tuesday at Choccolocco Park.

The Lady Wranglers-who had lost to Florida Southwestern each of the last two years at the NJCAA World Series- erased a four-run deficit from the first inning.

Odessa College used an eight-run surge in the top of the seventh to take a 12-4 lead before holding on for the win.

The Lady Wranglers (43-12) finished with 14 hits and one error while Florida Southwestern had eight hits and three errors.

Odessa College pitcher Mia Perez go the victory in the circle, improving to 19-5.

Odessa College will face Temple College in the next round at 1 p.m. Wednesday while Florida Southwestern will fall into the losers' bracket.