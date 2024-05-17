College softball: Jefferson CC faces must-win finale against Herkimer after splitting first two games

May 17—CLINTON — Jefferson Community College and Herkimer College set up a winner-take-all game for Friday after splitting the first two games of their NJCAA Region 3A softball final Thursday at Hamilton College.

JCC rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to capture the first game 4-3. Herkimer responded with a 15-3, six-inning rout in the second game.

Friday's final is slated for 2:30 p.m. at the same site.

In the first game, Katie Call and KJ Belmore each went 2-for-4 for the Cannoneers. Emily Birmingham pitched the first six innings and Delaney Wiley pitched a hitless seventh for the save.

In the second game, Herkimer scored three runs in each of the first two innings and posted a six-run sixth to clinch the victory.