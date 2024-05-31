COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Inola alum Walker returns to Oklahoma for Women's College World Series

May 31—OKLAHOMA CITY — For Duke senior pitcher Lillie Walker, returning to Oklahoma for the Women's College World Series is a full-circle moment.

The Inola native, who has fond memories of attending the WCWS with her family, now finds herself playing on the same field she once admired from the stands.

Walker, who has faced Oklahoma and Oklahoma State outside of state confines during her collegiate career, experienced the unique thrill of playing against the Sooners on Oklahoma soil for the first time on Thursday. She pitched two innings in a 9-1 loss to OU.

As Walker and her teammates continue their WCWS journey, the Inola High School alum's return to Oklahoma serves as a poignant reminder of her roots and the community that has shaped her into the athlete and person she is today.

She attended the WCWS as a fan in her younger days, and stepping onto the field as a competitor is a dream come true.

"It's pretty surreal to come and practice on the field and actually be in it this year," Walker told reporters during a press conference Wednesday. "I'm just so excited I get to do it alongside my best friends. I was just telling them earlier, via photo, a family photo, we're on the field. It's me at 10 or 12, my chubby little fat stage type of thing. Now being an adult playing on this field, it's amazing. I've looked up to people that have come before me and played this game for so long.

"It's awesome to see all of our hard work and teamwork that's gone together to make this culture so great to get us here."

BUILDING DUKE'S CULTURE

Given that the program is only in its seventh year of existence, the Blue Devils' journey to the WCWS is remarkable.

Walker credits the team's success to the culture of excellence and teamwork instilled by the players and coaches. Duke's commitment to improving each day and pushing through barriers set by previous teams has been instrumental in their rapid ascent to the national stage.

Before her debut in 2020, the Blue Devils were 54-58 through two seasons. In their five seasons since, they have won two ACC Tournament championships while accumulating a 211-47 record — not including Friday night's result.

Despite facing adversity along the way, Duke has remained united and focused on their goal, culminating in their first appearance at the WCWS.

"Duke is excellent," Walker said. "Everything we do, we're breeding excellence. We're trying to maintain excellent culture at all times. I think every time we come to practice, we want to make each other better — that's really what's propelled this program forward. It's the day-in, day-out training.

"I think it takes you back for a second," she added about the feeling of realizing her childhood dream. "I also think that we had this goal in mind whenever we first started training in the fall. It's no surprise that we have the talent, and we deserve to be here. We've gone through the adversity. We've stayed together even in the toughest of times."

REACTION TO CLAREMORE TORNADO

Walker's return to Oklahoma comes just days after an EF-3 tornado struck Claremore on May 25, causing significant damage throughout the city.

Inola is located roughly 13 miles southeast of Claremore, and fortunately, her family was not affected by the storm.

However, the news of the tornado's impact on the community resonates deeply with Walker.

"Prayers and thoughts go out to all those that were impacted by that," Walker said. "I know there were a lot of churches and people getting together to support (the rebuilding effort). (I am) thankful for the community from Oklahoma. It's amazing to see."