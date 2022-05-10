College softball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections

The 2022 softball season began Feb. 11.

Regular season play concluded May 8. The Southeastern Conference Tournament will take place May 10-14 in Gainesville, Florida.

NCAA Regionals will be held on 16 campus sites in a four-team, double-elimination tournament format. The 16 winning teams will advance to the Super Regionals.

Super Regionals will be held on eight campus sites with two teams playing a best-of-three tournament format. The winners from each site will advance to the College World Series.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 2-10 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

College Sports Madness released its latest 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament bracketology projections. Tennessee is projected to host the Knoxville regional.

Below are College Sports Madness’ latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Norman Regional

Oklahoma Missouri Utah Hofstra

Baton Rouge Regional

LSU Louisiana Arizona McNeese State

Knoxville Regional

Tennessee Notre Dame Connecticut USC Upstate

Stillwater Regional

Oklahoma State Stanford South Dakota State Lousiana Tech

Fayetteville Regional

Arkansas Texas Weber State St. Francis

Gainesville Regional

Florida UCF Penn State Princeton

Clemson Regional

Clemson Georgia Charlotte Boston

Los Angeles Regional

UCLA Ole Miss Cal State Fullerton Texas Southern

Tallahassee Regional

Florida State Auburn Wisconsin Morgan State

Lexington Regional

Kentucky Nebraska Louisville Murray State

Durham Regional

Duke Ohio State UNC Greensboro George Washington

Tuscaloosa Regional

Alabama Georgia Tech Illinois UMBC

Tempe Regional

Arizona State Mississippi State San Diego State Grand Canyon

Seattle Regional

Washington Minnesota Loyola Marymount Oakland

Evanston Regional

Northwestern Oregon Miami University Northern Iowa

Blacksburg Regional

Virginia Tech Michigan Liberty Canisius

