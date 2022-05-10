College softball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections

The 2022 softball season began Feb. 11.

Regular season play concluded May 8. The Southeastern Conference Tournament will take place May 10-14 in Gainesville, Florida.

NCAA Regionals will be held on 16 campus sites in a four-team, double-elimination tournament format. The 16 winning teams will advance to the Super Regionals.

Super Regionals will be held on eight campus sites with two teams playing a best-of-three tournament format. The winners from each site will advance to the College World Series.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 2-10 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

College Sports Madness released its latest 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament bracketology projections. Tennessee is projected to host the Knoxville regional.

Below are College Sports Madness’ latest NCAA Tournament projections.

Norman Regional

  1. Oklahoma

  2. Missouri

  3. Utah

  4. Hofstra

Baton Rouge Regional

  1. LSU

  2. Louisiana

  3. Arizona

  4. McNeese State

Knoxville Regional

  1. Tennessee

  2. Notre Dame

  3. Connecticut

  4. USC Upstate

Stillwater Regional

  1. Oklahoma State

  2. Stanford

  3. South Dakota State

  4. Lousiana Tech

Fayetteville Regional

  1. Arkansas

  2. Texas

  3. Weber State

  4. St. Francis

Gainesville Regional

  1. Florida

  2. UCF

  3. Penn State

  4. Princeton

Clemson Regional

  1. Clemson

  2. Georgia

  3. Charlotte

  4. Boston

Los Angeles Regional

  1. UCLA

  2. Ole Miss

  3. Cal State Fullerton

  4. Texas Southern

Tallahassee Regional

  1. Florida State

  2. Auburn

  3. Wisconsin

  4. Morgan State

Lexington Regional

  1. Kentucky

  2. Nebraska

  3. Louisville

  4. Murray State

Durham Regional

  1. Duke

  2. Ohio State

  3. UNC Greensboro

  4. George Washington

Tuscaloosa Regional

  1. Alabama

  2. Georgia Tech

  3. Illinois

  4. UMBC

Tempe Regional

  1. Arizona State

  2. Mississippi State

  3. San Diego State

  4. Grand Canyon

Seattle Regional

  1. Washington

  2. Minnesota

  3. Loyola Marymount

  4. Oakland

Evanston Regional

  1. Northwestern

  2. Oregon

  3. Miami University

  4. Northern Iowa

Blacksburg Regional

  1. Virginia Tech

  2. Michigan

  3. Liberty

  4. Canisius

