College softball bracketology: Latest field of 64 projections
The 2022 softball season began Feb. 11.
Regular season play concluded May 8. The Southeastern Conference Tournament will take place May 10-14 in Gainesville, Florida.
NCAA Regionals will be held on 16 campus sites in a four-team, double-elimination tournament format. The 16 winning teams will advance to the Super Regionals.
Super Regionals will be held on eight campus sites with two teams playing a best-of-three tournament format. The winners from each site will advance to the College World Series.
The 2022 College World Series will take place June 2-10 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
College Sports Madness released its latest 2022 NCAA Softball Tournament bracketology projections. Tennessee is projected to host the Knoxville regional.
Below are College Sports Madness’ latest NCAA Tournament projections.
Norman Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Oklahoma
Missouri
Utah
Hofstra
Baton Rouge Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
LSU
Louisiana
Arizona
McNeese State
Knoxville Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Tennessee
Notre Dame
Connecticut
USC Upstate
Stillwater Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Oklahoma State
Stanford
South Dakota State
Lousiana Tech
Fayetteville Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Arkansas
Texas
Weber State
St. Francis
Gainesville Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Florida
UCF
Penn State
Princeton
Clemson Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Clemson
Georgia
Charlotte
Boston
Los Angeles Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
UCLA
Ole Miss
Cal State Fullerton
Texas Southern
Tallahassee Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Florida State
Auburn
Wisconsin
Morgan State
Lexington Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Kentucky
Nebraska
Louisville
Murray State
Durham Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Duke
Ohio State
UNC Greensboro
George Washington
Tuscaloosa Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Alabama
Georgia Tech
Illinois
UMBC
Tempe Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Arizona State
Mississippi State
San Diego State
Grand Canyon
Seattle Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Washington
Minnesota
Loyola Marymount
Oakland
Evanston Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Northwestern
Oregon
Miami University
Northern Iowa
Blacksburg Regional
Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Virginia Tech
Michigan
Liberty
Canisius
1
1