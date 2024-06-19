COLLEGE SIGNING ROUNDUP: Meet the first batch of area athletes continuing to play at the next level

Jun. 18—EFFINGHAM — A number of area athletes signed to continue playing sports collegiately.

Over the last number of months, athletes have made it official, continuing their careers in basketball, football and softball.

Below is where each athlete is heading.

CLAIRE BOEHM

The Altamont guard is heading to Lincoln Trail College in Robinson to continue her basketball career.

It was a decision that happened quickly, as Boehm wasn't originally planning on playing anywhere in college.

"I wasn't even planning on playing, but then I got this opportunity. It was so sudden," Boehm said. "I didn't think I would be here right now, but I'm very happy that I am because now, I get to continue to live my dream of playing basketball."

Boehm was one of the best defensive guards in the area last season for the Lady Indians.

She helped the program reach the state tournament, where they finished third.

"Claire has a great understanding of how to play team defense," head coach Craig Carr said. "She was a huge part of our defensive game plans, never more evident than in the postseason when we would put her on maybe a less-threatening offensive player and she would be able to rotate to where the help was needed. She was very good at that."

Katie Lurkins, Boehm's head coach for three years and current athletics director, said, "She is definitely one that embraces passion and embraces enthusiasm for the game and as she has grown, we've seen her embrace her role and really thrive and become successful in situations where taking a charge is her thing and she understood the importance of that to the team."

Lincoln Trail finished the 2023-2024 season with a 7-20 record.

The team is coached by Zach Loll and assisted by Tana Coleman.

"I liked the atmosphere," Boehm said. "The coaches were a big part of me making my decision to go there because they made me feel at home."

BRADY STORTZUM

Effingham center Brady Stortzum is furthering his football career at Greenville University.

Stortzum played four years for head coach Brett Hefner, anchoring the trenches.

"The nice thing for us was he came in and was able to lock in at center and played that for four years in our program. We were fortunate to have him," Hefner said.

Hefner added that he's interested in seeing what Stortzum can do at the next level.

"I'll be interested to see where he plays at the next level. Do they keep him at center, where he's more comfortable at? Do they move him to guard?" Hefner said. "That's part of the puzzle that they got to fill out."

Stortzum felt "honored" to be able to play college football.

"(Greenville) allows me to play at (the next) level and I feel so honored to be able to play college football," he said.

Greenville finished last season an even 5-5.

Robbie Schomaker is the head coach. Justin Walker is an assistant coach and the offensive line coach.

LEXIE GROVE

Newton third baseman Lexie Grove will continue her softball career at Olney Central College in the fall.

She joins former teammate Kayla Kocher on the team, which was one of the reasons why she chose the college.

"I love the small classes, the campus," Grove said. "The small school brings me back to home and also Kayla Kocher playing there, my former teammate, made me fit in more."

Grove finished this past season batting .415 with a .508 on-base percentage, a .557 slugging percentage, 44 hits, seven doubles, four triples and 26 RBIs for a team that won a sectional championship.

Head coach Sara Beam knows Grove all too well.

Aside from being her high school coach, Beam also coached Grove in junior high.

"I've coached Lexie since her seventh-grade year," Beam said. "Her eighth-grade year, we were lucky enough to go to the state tournament and earn fourth place. She has just grown as a great leader. She is a quiet leader; you don't hear a lot out of her but she's a leader in the way she performs and the expectations she puts on the girls. She's going to be a huge loss at third base."

CADEN NICHOLS

Newton guard Caden Nichols signed with Millikin University in Decatur to continue playing basketball.

"I chose Millikin because when I went on a visit, it felt like home away from home," he said. "I really love the campus and how close everything is, but most importantly, I really enjoy the people there. I really like and enjoy being around the coaches and the players. The more I've been around them here lately at open gyms, the better I feel about my decision."

Nichols averaged 17 points per game last season for the Eagles. He shot 47 percent from the floor, 42 percent from three and 75 percent from the free-throw line. Nichols also averaged four rebounds and three assists per game.

Advancing his game throughout high school, Nichols became one of the premier scorers in the area over the past two seasons, but more so as a senior.

"The thing that has helped me the most has been staying consistent," Nichols said. "Getting in the gym three to four times a week every week, shooting and lifting, has really helped my game out a lot. Don't take anything for granted or ever take a rep off. Work as hard as you can every rep, whether lifting, ball handling, shooting, defense, or anything you can think about.

"If your dream is to play a sport in college and you work hard and stay consistent every week, you can obtain that dream."

Millikin finished last season 9-16.

ALEXIS VANDYKE

North Clay guard Alexis VanDyke is continuing her basketball career at Illinois College in Jacksonville.

"(Visiting) Illinois College was welcoming," VanDyke said. "The staff were really nice. I loved the atmosphere that I saw. The training facilities were the best I had seen. Knowing that I would also get a great education from Illinois College (was also great)."

VanDyke averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Lady Cardinals.

"Playing for North Clay has given me so many skills, such as work ethic, communication, teamwork and leadership," VanDyke said. "This has prepared me for college ball."

College basketball has always been VanDyke's dream.

Now, that dream is finally coming true.

"Playing college basketball has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little girl," VanDyke said. "Knowing that I'm here and have achieved that dream, I am just speechless. That tells me to never give up on a dream because you can always achieve it."

Illinois College finished 15-11 last season.

LEXI SEABAUGH

Brownstown/St. Elmo forward Lexi Seabaugh will continue her basketball career at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.

"From the first visit, I loved the campus and the program for my field of study," Seabaugh said. "Dubuque felt like a home away from home. I immediately connected with the coaching staff and loved what they were doing with the program. I chose Dubuque because I could picture myself succeeding not only as an athlete but also as a student."

Seabaugh averaged 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game for the Bombers last season.

"The start of my high school career was definitely not ideal, but I have to credit my teammates for the bounce back (seasons) we were able to make," Seabaugh said. "We were all willing to work even when it was hard. In the past two seasons, Tim (Pasley) had a way of getting us to give it our all and not give up even when it wasn't going our way. This season, especially, we relied on one another to get where we were and had fun doing it. It's not normal to see a group of mainly freshmen and sophomores accomplish as much as we could this year and it's only going to improve from there."

Dubuque finished last season 16-11.

