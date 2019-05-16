College shot putter in Giants’ camp thinks it’s “crazy” he might play in the NFL

Austin Droogsma did not play college football, but he might play in the NFL. He still finds that a little hard to believe.

“I have never attended an NFL game, and my first NFL game could be as a player,” Droogsma, a former Florida State shot putter, told the Tallahassee Democrat. “How weird is that? It’s really crazy to think I am in a position that some of these guys have worked their entire lives for.”

The Giants think Droogsma has the athletic profile to be a guard in the NFL, and so they invited him to try out as an undrafted rookie after the draft. He looked good enough in rookie minicamp that they signed him to the 90-man roster.

The 6-foot-4, 345-pound Droogsma played high school football and was good enough that he got some scholarship offers, but he got more scholarship offers in track and field and decided to focus on that in college.

“It’s fun that I get to play football again,” Droogsma said. “Not many people have the opportunity I have been given. It’s intriguing.scary. It’s probably every descriptive word you can think of. I am still trying to figure out why they called me.”

Realistically, Droogsma’s best-case scenario is probably to make the practice squad, and even that won’t be easy. But the Giants will give him the opportunity to show what he can do.