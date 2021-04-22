College scout poses NSFW question on 49ers' Mac Jones interest

College scout poses NSFW question on 49ers' Jones interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Did the 49ers trade up to the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft just to take Mac Jones?

There is one week left until the debate finally comes to an end. If Jones is the pick, they will have used four total picks to move up and select a quarterback who could have potentially been there for them at their original spot at No. 12.

The overwhelming majority of 49ers fans do not want Jones to be selected with the third pick, while the majority of national media seem to be buying into the rumors. These polarizing viewpoints have made for a tumultuous few weeks leading up to a franchise-altering selection.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero spoke to one college scouting director, who posed a question that has been on the mind of 49ers fans for weeks.

"Mac's 'Bama tape is really, really good. There's no denying that," the college scouting director told Pelissero. "But you watch him in Mobile -- this doesn't really feel like a big, big, big-time guy. You trade all that s--t, for him?"

That's exactly what many have been wondering. Did 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan trade all of those picks just to select a quarterback who many believe to be the fourth or fifth-best QB in this year's draft?

There is a lot of smoke surrounding Jones, although Ohio State QB Justin Fields and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance have seen the odds favor them more this past week after each held a second pro day with the 49ers in attendance.

It's not that Jones is a bad quarterback prospect by any means. In fact, many evaluators (on both sides of the debate) believe he is one of the more NFL-ready QBs in the draft. The knock on Jones is that he's more one-dimensional compared to the two dual-threat quarterbacks such as Fields and Lance.

Story continues

"If you said, 'Take one of these guys to start in a game tomorrow in the NFL,' [Jones is] the most ready," an NFC quarterbacks coach told Pelissero. "But he's right up against the ceiling to me, where these other guys, if they can progress -- you're talking about Justin Fields and Zach Wilson -- those are going to be dangerous dudes now."

The 49ers taking Jones makes a lot more sense if they were still selecting at their original pick. But with the added context of trading three first-round picks to move up from No. 12 to No. 3, many continue to downplay the rumors.

We'll see for sure in one week.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast