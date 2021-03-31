College roundup: Zoeller helps Clarkson sweep SUNY Canton in softball

Mar. 31—POTSDAM — Olivia Zoeller led the Clarkson softball team to a sweep of SUNY Canton with the Golden Knights winning 9-0 and 13-2 in a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday.

Zoeller threw a one-hit shutout in the opening game and struck out eight. She also went 2-for-3 for the Golden Knights (5-3 overall).

Zoeller also went 2-for-3 in the second game against the Kangaroos (1-2).

Kayla Robert and Maddie Brink both picked up two hits in each game for Clarkson.

SUNY PLATTSBURGH 12-9, SUNY POTSDAM 8-8

Kristen Langdon picked up three hits in game one and two more in game two as SUNY Plattsburgh swept SUNY Potsdam 12-8 and 9-8 in a SUNYAC doubleheader in Plattsburgh.

Kelsy Waite drove in the winning run with a one-out single in the bottom of the fifth inning of game two for the Cardinals (2-0).

Vanessa Brandt went 2-for-3 in each game for the Bears (1-3, 0-2). Anna Grottola went 3-for-3 in game two for SUNY Potsdam.

BASEBALL

MOHAWK VALLEY CC 7-6, JEFFERSON CC 1-1

Jefferson Community College was in striking distance heading into the fourth inning of both games of its doubleheader against Mohawk Valley CC, but the Hawks (4-0) left Watertown with a sweep.

Lachlan Rees doubled for the Cannoneers (0-6) in game one and Nathan Doremus doubled for JCC in game two.

Juan Reynoso started the first game for JCC, going five innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out six. Connor O'Donnell started game two for the Cannoneers, pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out four.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY POTSDAM 14, CAZENOVIA 6

Anita Reitano scored three goals to lead SUNY Potsdam to a victory over Cazenovia in a nonconference game in Potsdam.

Hannah Stevenson, Julia Blair, LIndsey LaDue and Keira Thacker all scored two goals for the Bears.

Callie Andolina led Cazenovia (1-1) with three goals.