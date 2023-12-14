COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Young picks up diploma and a win

Dec. 14—Saturday was a very busy time for Oakwood native Katelyn Young.

Young graduated earlier in the day with her degree from Murray State and then later joined her teammates in a game against Austin Peay.

The senior had 21 points with six rebounds and two assists as the Racers beat the Governors 93-85.

Murray State has won its last four games and will go for five today as it will play Little Rock at home.

Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples made the Big East Honors list for the week.

Peoples had 22 points and nine rebounds in a 68-64 win over Green Bay on Dec. 5 and had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 75-70 loss to the University of Miami.

It was the third time, the senior made the weekly honor roll for the conference and ranks second in the conference and 22nd nationally with 20.7 points per game and is third in the league with 8.1 rebounds.

After playing Northwestern on Wednesday, Peoples and the Blue Demons will play Alabama State on Sunday.

Danville native Tevin Smith and the Cleveland State men's basketball team lost its second straight game on Saturday in a 83-77.

Smith had nine points and five rebounds for the Vikings, who are 6-5 and will travel to Bradley on Friday.

The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team beat North Dakota 67-55 on Dec. 7 and lost to Wright State 81-67 on Saturday.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel was able to play seven minutes against North Dakota and had one rebound in four minutes against Wright State.

The Panthers are 3-7 and will face Milwaukee on Friday.

Danville native Sean Houpt is still out for the William & Mary men's basketball team. The Tribe, who have been plagued with injuries, won their last two games with a 84-79 win over Old Dominion and a 99-50 win over Virginia-Lynchburg.

William & Mary is 5-6 and will hit the road on Dec. 21, when it will play Pepperdine.

The Southern Indiana men's basketball team, coached by Danville native Stan Gouard, are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

The Screamin' Eagles lost to Purdue-Fort Wayne 70-57 and 98-54 to Indiana State to drop to 2-9 and will face the University of St. Francis (Ill.) on Tuesday.