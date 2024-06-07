College roundup: Watertown's Kunz, three others to be inducted in SUNY Potsdam Hall

Jun. 6—POTSDAM — Watertown's Rob Kunz highlights SUNY Potsdam's Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2024, announced Thursday.

Kunz, a standout men's lacrosse player, joins men's hockey player Dylan Vander Esch, soccer and softball player Brooke Falsion-Mitchell and women's volleyball player Jenna Blujus in this year's class.

They will be inducted into the school's Hall at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Thatcher Hall in Potsdam.

Kunz played high school lacrosse for Immaculate Heart Central and was a Times All-North first team player in 2010. He moved on to Potsdam where he was a three-time All-SUNYAC attackman during his three seasons with the Bears. He was team captain for two seasons and led Potsdam in scoring each season.

Kunz (class of 2015) finished with 70 goals and 63 assists for 133 points, good for 12th on Potsdam's all-time scoring list. Kunz also played in the 2014 Senior All-Star Game and later was an assistant women's lacrosse coach at Potsdam.

Vander Esch (2018) achieved more than 100 points during his Potsdam career, recording 62 goals and 39 assists as the Bears' leading scorer all four years.

Vander Esch, from San Deigo, is seventh all-time in goals for Potsdam, fifth in power-play goals with 19 and first in game-winning goals with nine. Vander Esch has participated in pro hockey ever since leaving Potsdam, competing in the ECHL and SPHL.

Falsion, from Brockport, was a force for Potsdam in soccer and softball. She was the women's soccer team's first All-American and won Player of the Year honors in 2018. Falsion was named Potsdam Athlete of the Year in 2019 and was named to the SUNYAC All-Decade team for women's soccer in 2021.

Falsion (2019) is also the Bears' all-time leader in stolen bases (56), runs scored (95) and games started (138) in softball. She is second in hits (128) and triples (10) and fourth in total bases, walks, on-base percentage and at-bats.

Blujus, from Baldwinsville, was an All-SUNYAC first-team selection in volleyball three times. She is Potsdam's all-time leader in aces (257) and second in assists (2,808) and digs (1,443). As team captain, Blujus (2014) helped Potsdam to two postseason appearances and a 23-win season in 2012.

Blujus was also a four-time member of the SUNYAC All-Academic team and won the 2014 Maxcy/Molnar Award. She earned a master's degree and doctorate in experimental psychology with a concentration in neuroscience.

The inductions will be part of the ninth annual SUNY Potsdam Athletics Alumni Weekend, from Oct. 4-6.

GOLF

JCC GOLFERS THROUGH 3

Jefferson Community College men's golfers Jack Mills and Kacy Lennox both shot 16-over 88s during the third round of the NJCAA Division III Championships Thursday at Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua.

Mills dropped to tied for 48th after three rounds with a 253 and Lennox is 55th with a 256.

JCC's Malena Stevenson moved up to 12th after a third-round 94. The 22-over score put her at 310 through three. The fourth-and-final round for both tournaments is today.