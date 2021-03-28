College roundup: UMF women's lacrosse opens season with win over Thomas

Mar. 28—WATERVILLE — Azure Illiano scored three goals to pace a balanced UMaine-Farmington offensive attack in a 12-7 season-opening women's lacrosse win over Thomas College on Saturday.

Kristina Moody, Isabella Monbouquette and Jade Petrie each added two goals for the Beavers, while Kaya Backman, Alyssa Morse and Emma Brown scored one goal apiece.

Mackenzie Driscoll tallied a team-best three goals for the Terriers. Autumn Howe scored two goals and Lauren Barlett and Nikki Bradstreet each contributed one.

Alexy Farley netted five goals for the Huskies (2-0) in a win over the Corsairs (0-1) in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Jennifer Darasz and Rachel Shanks each added three goals.

Nick Sinacola struck out 16 in Game 1 and Noah Lewis pitched seven scoreless innings in Game 2 as Black Bears (7-3) opened their America East schedule with two wins at home against UMBC (6-5), 4-1 and 10-2.

Sinacola allowed four hits in the opener, which was a seven-inning game. Maine scored all its runs in the fourth inning, including an RBI double by Jeff Mejia.

Mejia and Colin Plante each drove in two runs for the Black Bears in Game 2. Lewis struck out eight, walked two and allowed only two hits before freshman Colton Carson of Paris took over for the last two innings.

Jonathan Wilson singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning in Game 1 and Oxford Hills graduate Janek Luksza hit a three-run double in Game 2 as the Huskies (7-1) swept the Corsairs (1-3) in a nonconference doubleheader at Dartmouth, Massachusetts, winning 5-3 and 11-2.

Sam Troiano homered for USM in the opener. Troiano and Andrew Olszak each had two RBI in the second game.

Bryan Gotti's two-run homer capped a four-run rally in the fifth inning as Bates (1-1) earned a doubleheader split with a 6-5 win over the Monks (5-8) in Standish, after losing 5-4 in the opener.

St. Joseph's overcame a 4-1 deficit in Game 1. Ben Gravel capped the comeback with an RBI double in the sixth, and finished with three hits and two RBI. Kevin Aylward hit a solo home run for the Monks.

Story continues

Christian Beal and Drew Fallon each had two-run singles for Bates in Game 2. Jack Stanton homered and added an RBI double for St. Joseph's.

Megan Eagleston went 3 for 3 with three RBI in Game 1, and Meranda Martin hit a two-run triple in Game 2 as the Monks (2-4) beat the Bobcats (0-2) twice in Standish, 5-1 and 6-5.

Olivia Howe and Bailey Rassol each hit an RBI double for St. Joseph's in the opener. Caroline Bass had an RBI double for Bates.

In Game 2, Amanda Taylor gave Bates a 2-0 lead with a home run in the top of the second inning, but the Monks answered with five runs in the bottom half.

Kelby Drews homered in the first inning and Keely Clark drove in two runs to lead Maine (2-8) to a 4-2 win in a doubleheader opener against Central Connecticut State (5-4) at New Britain, Connecticut.

Maine's Izzy Nieblas drove in five runs in Game 2, but Central Connecticut rallied for an 8-7 win.

Alexis Brown belted a two-run homer in Game 1 and pitched a four-hitter in Game 2, leading the Huskies (6-0) to 3-2 and 5-1 wins over the Corsairs (0-4) in nonconference games at North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Ashley Tinsman drove in the winning run in the opener with a single in the sixth inning. Tinsman and Samantha Hauck homered in Game 2.

Lolo Niemiec drove in three runs in both games as the Mules (2-2) beat the visiting Terriers (0-2) twice in Waterville, 11-3 and 14-0.

Jackie Hill also had three RBI in Game 1. Grace Gouin recorded three RBI in Game 2, and Payton Crowley allowed just one hit in the five-inning game.

Jack Rickards scored four goals as the Mules (1-0) breezed past the Huskies (0-2) in Gorham.

Jack Goller added three goals and Henry Popko scored twice.

USM got goals from Joe Cullinan, Tristan Dundas and Andrew Lawrence.

Payden Masaracchia scored three goals for the Cadets (2-1, 1-0 GNAC) as they defeated the Monks (2-3, 0-1) in Northfield, Vermont.

Brendan Martin tallied five goals for St. Joseph's. Max Lacy added two.