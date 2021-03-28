College roundup: UMF women's lacrosse opens season with win over Thomas

Lee Horton, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine
·4 min read

Mar. 28—WATERVILLE — Azure Illiano scored three goals to pace a balanced UMaine-Farmington offensive attack in a 12-7 season-opening women's lacrosse win over Thomas College on Saturday.

Kristina Moody, Isabella Monbouquette and Jade Petrie each added two goals for the Beavers, while Kaya Backman, Alyssa Morse and Emma Brown scored one goal apiece.

Mackenzie Driscoll tallied a team-best three goals for the Terriers. Autumn Howe scored two goals and Lauren Barlett and Nikki Bradstreet each contributed one.

Alexy Farley netted five goals for the Huskies (2-0) in a win over the Corsairs (0-1) in Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Jennifer Darasz and Rachel Shanks each added three goals.

Nick Sinacola struck out 16 in Game 1 and Noah Lewis pitched seven scoreless innings in Game 2 as Black Bears (7-3) opened their America East schedule with two wins at home against UMBC (6-5), 4-1 and 10-2.

Sinacola allowed four hits in the opener, which was a seven-inning game. Maine scored all its runs in the fourth inning, including an RBI double by Jeff Mejia.

Mejia and Colin Plante each drove in two runs for the Black Bears in Game 2. Lewis struck out eight, walked two and allowed only two hits before freshman Colton Carson of Paris took over for the last two innings.

Jonathan Wilson singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning in Game 1 and Oxford Hills graduate Janek Luksza hit a three-run double in Game 2 as the Huskies (7-1) swept the Corsairs (1-3) in a nonconference doubleheader at Dartmouth, Massachusetts, winning 5-3 and 11-2.

Sam Troiano homered for USM in the opener. Troiano and Andrew Olszak each had two RBI in the second game.

Bryan Gotti's two-run homer capped a four-run rally in the fifth inning as Bates (1-1) earned a doubleheader split with a 6-5 win over the Monks (5-8) in Standish, after losing 5-4 in the opener.

St. Joseph's overcame a 4-1 deficit in Game 1. Ben Gravel capped the comeback with an RBI double in the sixth, and finished with three hits and two RBI. Kevin Aylward hit a solo home run for the Monks.

Christian Beal and Drew Fallon each had two-run singles for Bates in Game 2. Jack Stanton homered and added an RBI double for St. Joseph's.

Megan Eagleston went 3 for 3 with three RBI in Game 1, and Meranda Martin hit a two-run triple in Game 2 as the Monks (2-4) beat the Bobcats (0-2) twice in Standish, 5-1 and 6-5.

Olivia Howe and Bailey Rassol each hit an RBI double for St. Joseph's in the opener. Caroline Bass had an RBI double for Bates.

In Game 2, Amanda Taylor gave Bates a 2-0 lead with a home run in the top of the second inning, but the Monks answered with five runs in the bottom half.

Kelby Drews homered in the first inning and Keely Clark drove in two runs to lead Maine (2-8) to a 4-2 win in a doubleheader opener against Central Connecticut State (5-4) at New Britain, Connecticut.

Maine's Izzy Nieblas drove in five runs in Game 2, but Central Connecticut rallied for an 8-7 win.

Alexis Brown belted a two-run homer in Game 1 and pitched a four-hitter in Game 2, leading the Huskies (6-0) to 3-2 and 5-1 wins over the Corsairs (0-4) in nonconference games at North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Ashley Tinsman drove in the winning run in the opener with a single in the sixth inning. Tinsman and Samantha Hauck homered in Game 2.

Lolo Niemiec drove in three runs in both games as the Mules (2-2) beat the visiting Terriers (0-2) twice in Waterville, 11-3 and 14-0.

Jackie Hill also had three RBI in Game 1. Grace Gouin recorded three RBI in Game 2, and Payton Crowley allowed just one hit in the five-inning game.

Jack Rickards scored four goals as the Mules (1-0) breezed past the Huskies (0-2) in Gorham.

Jack Goller added three goals and Henry Popko scored twice.

USM got goals from Joe Cullinan, Tristan Dundas and Andrew Lawrence.

Payden Masaracchia scored three goals for the Cadets (2-1, 1-0 GNAC) as they defeated the Monks (2-3, 0-1) in Northfield, Vermont.

Brendan Martin tallied five goals for St. Joseph's. Max Lacy added two.

Recommended Stories

  • UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou folds Stipe Miocic unconscious to win heavyweight title

    At UFC 260, Francis Ngannou exacted his revenge when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the pay-per-view main event to become champion.

  • Dana White wants Jon Jones to call if he wants Francis Ngannou: ‘We can make that fight tonight’

    Dana White says talk is one thing, but action is another. The action Jon Jones needs to take if he wants the Francis Ngannou fight is to pick up the phone.

  • Francis Ngannou ends Stipe Miocic's title reign with scary second-round KO

    The final, emphatic punch from the top opened a new era in the UFC’s heavyweight division, providing it with the charismatic KO artist that has always proven so popular.

  • NFL draft: Even Trevor Lawrence was blown away by Zach Wilson's pro-day laser

    Lawrence likely won't have to worry about Wilson passing him in the 2021 NFL draft. So why not throw some praise Wilson's way for his stunning pro-day throw?

  • Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou

    Francis Ngannou wowed the mixed martial arts community with an incredible performance at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. But as Ngannou shined in the main event Saturday night, a superfight with Jon Jones looms. “Bones” relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020 with intentions to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship. UFC president Dana White said multiple times that Jones would face the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic and now that a victor has emerged, the buzz surrounding this potential superfight is palpable. Jones almost immediately reacted to Ngannou’s knockout victory by encouraging the UFC to give him a hefty paycheck to fight for the heavyweight belt. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376026372607373317?s=20 Dana White quickly responded to Jones’ Twitter call at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference. “If I’m Jon Jones and I’m sitting at home watching this fight, I start [thinking of] moving to 185,” White said. White also gave his take on what Jones meant by his tweet. “I can sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ means,” White said. “You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?” Jones then answered White’s seemingly facetious recommendation to drop down to the middleweight division. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376031643450765317?s=20 White was then made aware of the previously mentioned tweet at the post-fight press conference and responded again to Jones. “I like it, that sounds serious then Jon,” he said. White then doubled down. “Call Hunter [Campbell] right now,” he said. “We can make that fight tonight, Jon. Call Hunter right now.” White then claimed Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, appearing to not believe Jones is truly willing to step into the octagon with the new heavyweight king. “Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight? Listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it,” White said. “Do you want the fight? I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s gotta do is call and do it. Like I said, it’s easy to say you want the fight.” Jones then fired off a series of tweets, taking exception to White’s comments and asserting that he does want the title shot against Ngannou. https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376038574861086726?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376039045264859140?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041516406202369?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376041607711973377?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376042155387457539?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376065734145548288?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376066794574675974?s=20 https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1376068108079656961 With all of this transpiring just minutes after Ngannou’s coronation as the new king of the heavyweight division, the developments at heavyweight within the next few days or weeks should be very interesting. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet UFC 260 Scrum: Dana questions whether Jon Jones really wants to fight Francis Ngannou (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • What's next for Jimmy Garoppolo after blockbuster 49er trade?

    With San Francisco in the market for a new quarterback, what's in the cards for their current one?

  • Sergio Garcia hits the rarest of shots: A walk-off hole-in-one

    There's no topping that.

  • Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou’s title win at UFC 260: ‘Show me the money’

    Jon Jones is presumed to be the first title challenge for new UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

  • Dana White targeting UFC 264, Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier for Las Vegas

    With the UFC returning to live events with fans in attendance in April, company president Dana White on Saturday told MMAWeekly.com that he is targeting UFC 264 for a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He also hopes that the event will feature the trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. UFC 261 is currently slated for April 24 in Jacksonville, Fla. That event will feature three championship bouts, but perhaps overshadowing that is the fact that it will be the promotion's first event with a full house of fans. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is already sold out to the tune of 15,000 fans. With Florida opening up, the plan is fans will not be required to social distance or mask up. The UFC did, however, include a warning to fans buying tickets to the event that by purchasing tickets they accepted the risk of possibly contracting COVID-19 at the event, and that they would not hold the UFC or the venue liable if they did. Though that approach has been met with heavy criticism from some, there are others who are ready to move full steam ahead. Count Dana White among them. UFC 262 is also already scheduled for May 15 at the Toyota Center in Houston, where the venue is again expected to be at full capacity. Dana White admits to wanting crowds back in Las Vegas in July When asked by MMAWeekly.com about UFC 264, which is tentatively planned for July 10, White admitted that he is targeting a return to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for that event. Though the UFC has held the majority of its events at its Apex facility in Las Vegas since pandemic induced limitations were put in place, they haven't been allowed to have full-capacity crowds there. White hopes to change that with UFC 264, and wants to return to crowds on the UFC's home turf with a blockbuster trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first bout at UFC 178 in September of 2014. Poirier returned the favor in their more recent bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won the rematch via a second-round stoppage with a masterful performance. If he's able to line up Poirier vs. McGregor 3 for UFC 264, White also agreed that it would make sense to either book Justin Gaethje in a supporting bout or to even have him lined up as an outright back-up in case either of the main event fighters were to drop out for any reason. UFC 260 results: Francis Ngannou KO’s Stipe Miocic, becomes new baddest man on the planet Dana White targets UFC 264, Poirier vs. McGregor 3 to return crowds to Vegas (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • Report: Pelicans deal JJ Redick to Mavericks, keeping Lonzo Ball

    The Mavericks pick up a shooter for their playoff run.

  • Report: Nets add LaMarcus Aldridge to increasingly loaded frontcourt

    The Nets just keep adding pieces.

  • Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

    Neil Parker checks out Saturday's slate and thinks Roope Hintz will stay hot on home ice against the Panthers.

  • UFC 260 bonuses: The new champ is among the $50,000 winners

    The UFC handed out four $50,000 post-fight bonus awards at UFC 260 – including one to a new champion.

  • Video: Jake Paul and Ben Askren get physical at Fight Club face-off

    As if there wasn't already enough of an element of a circus sideshow surrounding the celebrity boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren, Friday's post press conference face-off should put it over the top. The two got into a physical altercation before separating and leaving the press conference. Promotional company Triller has jumped into the fight game, building events around its Fight Club brand. They began with Mike Tyson's return in an exhibition opposite Roy Jones Jr., and have only amped up the celebrity aspect. Triller enlisted YouTube sensation Jake Paul to fight on the Tyson vs. Jones undercard, where he scored his second professional boxing knockout. That came against former NBA star Nate Robinson, who had trained all of about six months for the fight. With events that blend musical acts into the mix, Triller is diving heavily into two angles. One being the interest in celebrities such as Paul, and the other being the idea of boxers vs. mixed martial artists. With Paul vs. Askren, they have a little bit of both angles in the main event, as well as former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir making his boxing debut opposite veteran boxer Steve Cunningham. The circus aspect of the event is certainly pushed to the hilt with a personality like Paul, who has gone out of his way to call out MMA fighters in order to prove himself as a boxer. There appears to be a bit of faulty logic there, but it's working for him. He's obviously playing on the popularity of MMA to lift himself into the spotlight. Paul and Askren were part of a press conference in Las Vegas on Friday – again, playing off of the popularity of UFC 260 being held in the city on Saturday – where they talked smack for a while before squaring off for the first time. The face-off went as one might expect, the two forgoing the safety glass set-up on the stage to get in each other's faces before things devolved and got physical. Askren face palmed Paul, who returned fire by taking a swing at Askren and shoving him in the back. With the fight not taking place until April 17, there is sure to be more of this type of promotion coming ahead of the bout, which headlines on pay-per-view. TRENDING > UFC 260 Live Results: Miocic vs. Ngannou Jake Paul and Ben Askren get into altercation during face-off (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NASCAR: Rain cancels Cup Series heat races on Bristol dirt and pushes Truck race to Sunday

    The Truck race is now set to start at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday.

  • Reports: LaMarcus Aldridge to sign with Nets

    Veteran big man LaMarcus Aldridge will sign a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to multiple reports Saturday. Aldridge became a free agent Thursday after the San Antonio Spurs bought out the remainder of his $72 million contract. Aldridge joins a frontcourt that includes Blake Griffin, another addition from the buyout market.

  • Dethroning this version of Francis Ngannou may prove near impossible

    If Ngannou gets any better, he’ll quickly become known as “the scariest man on the planet.”

  • Rory McIlroy sends tee shot into pool, loses at WGC Match Play

    Rory McIlroy found himself quickly taking on water Wednesday morning at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas. The four-time major champion's tee shot on the fifth hole sailed wide left at Austin Country Club, bounded off the cart path and bounced over a fence before resting in a nearby swimming pool. "I got 3 up in that match early," Poulter said, per the Golf Channel.