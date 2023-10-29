College roundup: Trio of scorers pace Clarkson men's hockey to victory over Michigan Tech

Oct. 29—POTSDAM — Ayrton Martino, Dustyn McFaul and Trey Taylor each scored a goal to spark Clarkson's men's hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Michigan Tech on Saturday night in a nonconference game at Cheel Arena.

Goaltender Emmett Croteau made 20 saves to record the win for the Golden Knights, who improved to 3-4 on the season.

Clarkson would open the scoring 9 minutes and 41 seconds into the game as McFaul scored on a wrist shot, with Martino assisting on the goal.

Michigan Tech would tie the game on Lachlan Getz's goal 4:30 into the second period, but Martino followed with the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal as he scored on a breakaway as he took a feed from Mathieu Gosselin was able to slip the puck between goalie Max Vayrynen, Max's legs.

After Martino would miss on a penalty shot early in the third period, Taylor added an empty-net goal for Clarkson.

Vayrynen finished with 15 stops for Michigan Tech (0-4-3).

LAKE SUPERIOR STATE 5, ST. LAWRENCE 2

Jared Westcott scored three goals as the Lakers topped the Saints in a nonconference game at Appleton Arena.

Ross Roloson and Connor Milburn each chipped in with a goal and an assist for Lake Superior State (3-3).

Goalie Ethan Langenegger made 28 saves to record the win.

Cameron Buhl and Felikss Gavars each tallied a goal for St. Lawrence (1-4-1) and goalie Ben Kraws finished with 19 saves.

STEVENSON 2, SUNY CANTON 1

John Musella scored a pair of goals in the second period, the second coming on the power play which would be the decisive tally, and Stevenson (2-0) went on to edge the Kangaroos in a nonconference game in Canton.

Jackson Drysdale tallied a goal for SUNY Canton (0-2) and goalie Trey Miller made 32 saves.

HOBART 7, SUNY POSTDAM 0

Luke Aquaro scored two goals and assisted on another and Chris Duclair tallied a pair of goals as the Statesmen (1-1) blanked the Bears (0-1) in a nonconference game in Potsdam.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

LAKE SUPERIOR STATE 4, CLARKSON 3 (OT)

Lake Superior State knotted the game with 41 seconds remaining, then scored the game-winner 1:16 into overtime to send Clarkson to the nonconference loss at Cheel Arena on Friday.

Harrison Roy delivered the overtime clincher on a rebound redirected into the net with assists going to Timo Bakos and Artyom Borshyov. The goal was waved off by officials for goaltender interference but after a challenge by Lake State coaches, the goal was ruled good and the game-winner.

The Lakers tied the game after pulling their goalie for an extra attacker and John Herrington connected past Golden Knights goaltender Austin Roden on assists from Evan Bushy and Cole Craft.

Clarkson (2-4) took leads three times in the game only to have Lake Superior State answer each time in the first, second and third periods.

MICHIGAN TECH 2, ST. LAWRENCE 2 (OT)

Marcus Pedersen's goal with less than seven seconds to play prevented the Saints from gaining its second home victory of the season as they played to an overtime tie with the Huskies in a nonconference game at Appleton Arena.

St. Lawrence (1-3-1) took a 2-1 lead on Ty Naaykens' first goal of the season 11 minutes, 51 seconds into the third period. Tomas Mazura gained the assist. In the second period Luc Salem also achieved his first goal for the Saints on a power-play shot at 12:53. Cameron Buhl and Mason Waite assisted.

After a scoreless first period, Lauri Raiman gave Michigan Tech (0-3-3) a 1-0 lead 8:28 into the second period.

Ben Kraws made 33 saves for the Saints. Blake Pietila stopped 32 shots for the Huskies.

STEVENSON 5, SUNY CANTON 0

Stevenson University scored three goals in the second period to pull away and goaltender Ty Outen made 34 saves as SUNY Canton lost its season-opener at Canton.

Rhett Evjen scored a pair of goals for the Mustangs (1-0). Zach Bannister added a goal and an assist, and Graeme McCrory and Liam McCanney added a goal each.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

CLARKSON 1, PRINCETON 0

The unbeaten and No. 6-ranked Golden Knights prevailed in a defensive struggle by edging the Tigers to win an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.

Goalie Michelle Pasiechnyk made 15 saves to record the shutout for Clarkson (9-0-1, 2-0), which earlier in the day honored its 2014 national championship team.

Nicole Gosling scored the lone goal while on the power play 10:29 into the game, with Haley Winn and Brooke McQuigge assisting on the tally.

The Golden Knights would go on to hold the Tigers to only nine shots over the last two periods of the game.

Goalie Uma Corniea finished with 24 stops for Princeton (3-3, 1-3).

ST. LAWRENCE 4, QUINNIPIAC 1

Senior defenseman Kristina Bahl scored the game-winning-goal with 10:36 remaining in the third period to lift the No. 10-ranked Saints to victory over the No. 5-ranked Bobcats in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.

Sophomore goaltender Emma-Sofie Nordström made a career-high 38 saves to record the win for St. Lawrence (8-1, 2-0).

Sarah Marchand tallied a pair of goals for the Saints, Anna Segedi scored a goal and Bahl also contributed two assists.

Goalie Logan Angers made 20 saves to back Quinnipiac (8-2, 2-2).

SUNY CANTON 6, TRINE 1

Six different players contributed a goal each as the Kangaroos defeated Trine to win a nonconference game in Angola, Ind.

Isabella Paswaters and Danika Lalonde each recorded a pair of assists for SUNY Canton (2-0) against Trine (0-2).

SUNY POTSDAM 3, CASTLETON 2

Kaylee Merrill scored a pair of goals as the Bears opened their season by edging Castleton to win a nonconference game in Potsdam.

Jalynn Castro tallied a goal, Alessia Marandola chipped in with a pair of assists and goalie Ellie Zurfluh made 22 saves to record the win for SUNY Potsdam against Castleton (0-1).

FRIDAY'S GAMES

CLARKSON 3, QUINNIPIAC 1

Clarkson University proved up to the task, handing Quinnipiac its first loss of the season in a ECAC Hockey clash of top 10 NCAA teams at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.

Clarkson gained the lead in the second period on a goal by Laurence Frenette at 8 minutes, 13 seconds. The Golden Knights (8-0-1 overall, 1-0 ECAC) then went up 2-0 at the 2:05 mark of the third period on Shelby Laidlaw's first goal for the Golden Knights.

Quinnipiac (8-1, 2-1) seemed to gain an advantage at 14:32 when it received a power-play chance on a tripping call on Clarkson, but the Knights' Jaden Bogan scored short-handed for the three-goal lead with 4:03 left in the game.

Maya Labad scored for the Bobcats with the extra attacker with 2:57 remaining.

Michelle Pasiechnyk made 18 saves in goal for the Golden Knights. Logan Angers made 23 stops for Quinnipiac.

ST. LAWRENCE 7, PRINCETON 2

Abby Hustler accounted for two goals and two assists as St. Lawrence University romped over Princeton in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena in Clarkson.

Hustler scored two power-play goals in the first period 3:09 apart and Kennedy Wilson scored the game's first goal 27 seconds after the opening faceoff for the Saints (7-1, 1-0).

Anna Segedi assisted on the goal by Wilson and Hustler's first goal.

Julia Gosling also scored two goals for the Saints and added an assist. Mae Batherson supplied a power-play goal and an assist and Sarah Marchand scored in the third period.

Taylor Lum assisted on two goals. Emma Sofie-Nordstrom made 27 saves for SLU in two-plus periods with Sirena

Jane Kuehl and Sarah Fillier each scored for Princeton (3-2, 1-2).

SUNY CANTON 2, TRINE 0

Freshman Molly Lenihan made 14 saves to record a shutout in her first career game as SUNY Canton started the season with a victory over Trine University in Angola, Indiana.

Tilly Couture scored on a slap shot in the first period for the Kangaroos.

FOOTBALL

HOBART 35, ST. LAWRENCE 0

Tim Denham Jr. rushed for three touchdowns to propel the Statesmen past the Saints to win a Liberty League game in Geneva.

Denham Jr. ran for scores of one and 51 yards in the first half and Donjuan McGee returned an interception 24 yards for a touchdown to stake Hobart (6-2, 2-2) to a 21-0 halftime advantage.

Rayshawn Boswell also rushed for a touchdown for the Statesmen.

Ryan Surhoff led St. Lawrence (2-6, 0-4) on defense with eight tackles, including two for the loss of 12 yards, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

MEN'S SOCCER

UNION 1, CLARKSON 1 (OT)

Nolan Grady scored in the 79th minute, with Zachary Appel assisting, to tally the tying goal as the Golden Knights finished in a draw with Union in their Liberty League regular-season finale in Potsdam.

Goalie Josh Morelli made one save for Clarkson (9-5-1, 4-4-1).

Marco Perugini scored in the first half for Union (8-6-4, 5-2-2).

HOBART 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2

Amad Miller scored the deciding goal in the 75th minute as the Statesmen edged the Saints in a Liberty League encounter in Geneva which was also the regular-season finale for both teams.

Frederick Madsen contributed a goal and two assists for Hobart (10-5-2, 7-1-1).

Michael McDougald tallied a goal and an assist for St. Lawrence (7-5-4, 5-3-1).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

CLARKSON 2, UNION 1

Junior midfielder Emily Davis scored the tying goal in the 73rd minute and then generated the game winner in the 89th minute to lift the Golden Knights to victory over Union in a Liberty League game in Schenectady.

Goalie Molly DiCaprio made three saves for Clarkson (11-4-2, 5-4-0), which clinched a postseason berth and a home game in the Liberty League playoffs.

Rachel Berliner finished with six saves for Union (6-8-3, 2-5-2).

WILLIAM SMITH 6, ST. LAWRENCE 0

Ava Ruppersberger tallied two goals and two assists as the Herons (11-0-4, 6-0-3) blanked the Saints (7-6-4, 3-4-2) in a Liberty League game in Canton which was also the regular-season finale for both teams.

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

SAINTS PLACE SECOND

Alli Sibold's win in the 6-kilometer race helped propel St. Lawrence to a second-place finish at the Liberty League championships and re-wrote the history books at Seneca Lake State Park.

Sibold's time of 21:44 was good enough for the win by over seven seconds, and also broke the course record at Seneca Lake. The previous record was set by a familiar face for St. Lawrence cross country, Meghan Kellogg. Kellogg, who graduated in the 2018, ran a 22:09.9 at the 2015 championship.

The Saints' 55 points were slightly behind Vassar's 49, who took home the Liberty League banner.

Gianna Capoccia finished 60th to pace Clarkson to an eighth-place team finish.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

LYNDAKER PACES SLU

Nick Lyndaker finished as the runner-up in the men's 8-kilometer run at the Liberty League championships, as the sophomore led the St. Lawrence University men's team to a third-place finish over the course at Seneca Lake State Park in Geneva.

Lyndaker's time of 24:51.7 was just five seconds shy of a personal best he set just two weeks ago at the Conn College invitational.

Clarkson finished in seventh place, with Drew Reigelsperger finishing in 48th place.