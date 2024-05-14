College roundup: SUNY Potsdam's Thompson named Division III All-American

May 13—POTSDAM — Former Salmon River player Saka Thompson has been named an NCAA Division III All-American by USA Lacrosse Magazine, SUNY Potsdam announced Monday.

Thompson, a sophomore at SUNY Potsdam, was selected an honorable mention pick by the magazine. He is the 10th All-American in Potsdam program history.

As the Bears' starting goaltender, Thompson ranked fourth in the nation and led the State University of New York Athletic Conference in save percentage at .632. He is 10th among NCAA Division III schools over the past two seasons in goals-against average at 8.14.

Thompson, from Akwasasne, won SUNYAC Defensive Player of the Week honors four times during the season. He's won 12 games each of his two years with Potsdam, good for eighth on the program's wins list.

The Bears went 10-6 this season, including 4-3 in SUNYAC and advanced to the SUNYAC tournament final.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

DALRYMPLE LANDS TOP HONOR

Copenhagen graduate Raegan Dalrymple has received the Kiwanis Award as Mohawk Valley Community College's top female athlete for the school year.

Dalrymple, a sophomore, averaged 14.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game for the Hawks' women's basketball team. She was named to the first team for the Mountain Valley Conference and was second-team All-Region. She also made the all-tournament team during the NJCAA Region III Tournament.

Hudson Valley CC finished the season 17-5.

Dalrymple is a Radiologic Technology major.