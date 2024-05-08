College roundup: SUNY Potsdam men's lacrosse honored by SUNYAC for strong season

May 7—POTSDAM — The State University of New York Athletic Conference honored the SUNY Potsdam men's lacrosse team for its standout season with several postseason honors, including naming head coach Rick Berkman and assistants Cam Talcott and Cole Zeller the coaching staff of the year.

Berkman, in his 30th season, led the Bears to 10-6 season and a spot in the SUNYAC playoffs where Potsdam reached the finals after upsetting No. 1 SUNY Cortland. It's his fourth time as SUNYAC Coach of the Year, also winning the honor in 2007, 2011 and 2014.

The Bears finished third in the conference with 12.06 goals per game and led SUNYAC in goals allowed at 8.39 a game.

SUNYAC also honored two Bears on the first team and two others on the second team.

Attackman Peyton Walsh, of Ballston Spa, and goalie Saka Thompson, of Akwesasne, each were selected to the SUNYAC first team. Midfielder Owen Walsh, of Ballston Spa, and Defender Cole Slavin, of Corning, were named to the second team.

Peyton Walsh, a graduate student, led SUNYAC in scoring with 68 points and was third in goals with 49. He set the Potsdam career mark with 141 goals. He's also tied for second all-time in points with 192.

Thompson, a sophomore who went to Salmon River high school, led SUNYAC in save percentage at .632 and was eighth in goals-against average at 8.14. Thompson is already eighth among goalies in Potsdam in history with 12 wins.

Owen Walsh, a junior, also set a career high with 55 points on 39 goals and 16 assists, good for fifth in the conference. Slavin anchored a defense that ranked 19th among Division III schools in goals allowed. Slavin was sixth in the conference with 19 caused turnovers.

SOFTBALL

SUNY POLY 10-9, SUNY POTSDAM 2-8

Kimberley Birmingham drove in five runs over two games for SUNY Polytechnic in a doubleheader sweep of host SUNY Potsdam on Monday that marked the end of Potsdam's season.

Birmingham hit a double and drove in three runs in the opening 10-2 victory for the Wildcats. Alivia Turk added a double and an RBI and Kelly Powell tripled. Trinity Critelli pitched a four-hitter in the five-inning game, striking out nine.

Kaylee Dobransky drove in two runs for Potsdam and Rebecca Holmes doubled.

In the second game, Joy Stevens doubled and drove in three runs as SUNY Poly scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and held on through Potsdam's two-run rally in the bottom of the inning for the win.

Turk added a double and an RBI for the Wildcats (24-8).

Alivia Dean drove in four runs with a double and triple for Potsdam (14-22). Kelsey Bennett added a double and an RBI and Holmes doubled.