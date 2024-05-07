College roundup: SUNY Canton women to face Shenandoah in first round of NCAA lacrosse tournament

May 6—CANTON — The SUNY Canton women's lacrosse team will take on No. 23 nationally-ranked Shenandoah University in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Kangaroos (13-5 overall) found out its opponent Monday after capturing the North Atlantic Conference championship and the automatic NCAA berth Sunday with their 20-6 victory over SUNY Morrisville.

Shenandoah (14-4) received an at-large berth into the NCAAs. Shenandoah lost to No. 12 Roanoke College in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinals Friday.

The Roos and Hornets will face off at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ithaca. The winner of the game will play No. 8 Ithaca at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Roos are paced by Samantha Dayter (52 goals, 49 assists) and Maddy Caron (72-22). Lindsey Wunder adds 65 points (36-29) and Caroline Nappi 46 points (36-10).

Ainsley Buckner paces the Hornets with 79 points (52-27). Four other players have at least 39 points, headed by Gabriella Raspanti (30-14) and Madison Re (32-10).

MEN'S LACROSSE

SAINTS WIN AT-LARGE BERTH

The St. Lawrence University men's lacrosse squad received an at-large berth in the NCAA Division III Tournament late Sunday and will face Plymouth State in a first-round game Saturday.

The No. 5 Saints (14-2) play the Panthers (15-4) at noon Saturday at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.

St. Lawrence lost to Rensselaer on Friday, 7-6, in the Liberty League semifinals.

"Obviously we are thrilled to have the opportunity to compete in the national tournament," said Saints head coach Mike Mahoney. "I am so happy for the players and our staff who have put so much into this. It is great to see them rewarded!"

Plymouth State is in the tournament for the first time. The Panthers have won nine straight games and has set a program record for victories.

Plymouth State won the Little East Conference tournament, beating Western Connecticut State 16-10 on Saturday in the title game.

RIDING

SAINTS 4TH AT NATIONALS

St. Lawrence University's riding team registered a fourth-place finish last week at the IHSA Nationals in Mill Spring, N.C.

Cate Weis won blue ribbon and champion honors in Limit Fences and Lainey Rockacy was named Reserve Champion in Limit Flat. Hudson Warren was Reserve Champion in Open Flat.

Sophia Wirtz finished third in the Intermediate Flat for the Saints.

The Saints, who recorded 33 points, advanced to nationals with a 14th straight IHSA Regional title.