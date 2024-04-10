College roundup: St. Lawrence pitching duo shuts down SUNY Plattsburgh in softball

Apr. 10—CANTON — St. Lawrence University pitchers Izzy Melanson and Sofia Berryhill allowed a combined one run in each throwing complete-game victories as the Saints swept the SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinals in a nonleague softball doubleheader Tuesday.

Melanson, a freshman, tossed a four-hit shutout in the first game in the Saints' 4-0 victory. She did not allow a walk in the first shutout of her collegiate career.

Berryhill, a junior, also threw a four-hitter, allowing one run in St. Lawrence's 5-1 second-game win. Berryhill struck out five en route to her fifth win of the season, a career high.

Allison Kroft went 3-for-6 with an RBI in the doubleheader. Vivan Johnson was 2-for-6 with an RBI double for the two games. Olivia Caporale hit a two-run double in the first game, going 2-for-4. Maeve Johnson also drove in a run with a double in the first game. Zola Braswell went 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the second game and Meredith Rose was 2-for-3 for the Saints.

SUNY OSWEGO 8-0, CLARKSON 1-8

Devin Fitzpatrick went 3-for-3 with her sixth home run of the season and pitched the win to help Clarkson capture the second game and gain a split of a nonleague doubleheader against Oswego (5-13) in Potsdam.

Fitzpatrick threw a five-inning one-hitter with seven strikeouts and one hit batter for her eighth win of the season as the Golden Knights won 8-0 after losing the opener 8-1.

Fitzpatrick also doubled twice in the second game. Leadoff hitter Katy Aldous went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Zoey Kovachs went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

In the first game, Lakers starter Fiona Higgins struck out 13 and tossed a three-hitter over seven innings against the Golden Knights (9-11).

MONROE CC 6-2, JEFFERSON CC 1-11

Kiannah Ward smacked two home runs and drove in four to help Jefferson Community College split a doubleheader against Monroe CC in Watertown.

Ward went 3-for-4 as the Cannoneers won the second game 11-2 after falling in the first game 6-1.

Katie Call was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for JCC in Game 2 as the Cannoneers compiled 10 hits.

In the first game, Monroe CC (8-4) ended a scoreless tie with a four-run fifth inning. JCC (4-2) was held to four hits.

SUNY COBLESKILL 15-7, SUNY CANTON 2-0

Alexis Miran went 4-for-7 with six RBIs and a home run during SUNY Cobleskill's North Atlantic Conference-opening doublheader sweep of SUNY Canton in Canton.

Cobleskill won the first game 15-2 and the second 7-0.

Madelynn Orosz pitched a seven-inning shutout in Game 2, allowing six hits and striking out four for Cobleskill (6-8, 2-0).

In the first game, Kyle Rattigan went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Deanna Palme was 3-for-4 with a double for the Fighting Tigers.

Talor Ferrucci was 2-for-3 in each game for the Kangaroos (0-8, 0-2). Caitlyn Reed went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Game 1.

BASEBALL

JEFFERSON CC 5-0, MOHAWK VALLEY CC 0-3

Easton Martin delivered a complete-game shutout in the first game for Jefferson CC, which split a doubleheader against Mohawk Valley CC in Utica.

Robert Leyva contributed two hits and two RBIs for the Cannoneers (6-10) in the opening 5-0 win.

Mohawk Valley (3-6) answered back in the second game with a 3-0 victory. Hunter Harmon did not allow a run threw six innings, striking out six and allowing three hits. Austin Stoquert pitched the seventh for the save.

MEN'S LACROSSE

MIDDLEBURY 13, ST. LAWRENCE 7

Russell Thorndike scored four goals as No. 18 Middlebury knocked off No. 4 St. Lawrence in a nonleague men's lacrosse game in Middlebury, Vt.

Thorndike added two assists, and Tom Conley scored three goals and Will Ford two for the Panthers (7-5) in handing the Saints their first loss of the season.

Ben Hutchinson and Judge Murphy each scored two goals for the Saints (11-1). Bobby Wells added a goal and an assist. Michael Marinello made a career-high 24 saves in the SLU goal.

MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SUNY POLY 3, SUNY POTSDAM 2

SUNY Potsdam set a pair of program records during a Northeast Volleyball Conference quarterfinal but surrendered a 2-0 set lead to fall to SUNY Polytechnic at Utica.

The No. 5 Bears (7-13) son the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-15, but No. 4 SUNY Poly roared back to win the last three 25-21, 25-21 and 15-7 to advance.

Peter Gottler registered 17 kills, five assists and eight digs for victorious Wildcats (12-15). Jason Aubrey added 15 kills and Joshua Slater 47 assists.

Duncan Tenhagen set a program-record 29 kills during the match for Potsdam, and contributed 19 digs. Sean Murray also broke the career mark for blocks, making five in the match for 150 total. Matt Kilinski added nine kills and three aces.

WOMEN'S GOLF

GLENNON TAKES MEDALIST HONOR

SUNY Canton sophomore Gwendolyn Glennon shot a 13-over-par 85 for the top score at the Keuka College Spring Invitational at Lakeside Country Club in Penn Yan.

Glennon topped 27 other golfers for medalist honors, edging Jillian Draper of Watertown, who shot an 89 for SUNY Geneseo.

Geneseo won the team title. SUNY Canton placed fifth.