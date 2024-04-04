College roundup: Reilly, Sieler spark Clarkson to win against St. John Fisher in men's lacrosse

Apr. 3—POTSDAM — Alex Seiler and Matt Reilly opened the third quarter by generating a combined three goals to give the Clarkson men's lacrosse team a quick boost coming out of the break in recording a 12-10 victory over St. John Fisher on Wednesday afternoon in a nonconference game at Hantz Field.

With the score deadlocked at four, Seiler scored 3 minutes and 48 seconds into the second half and Reilly scored twice within 2 1/2 minutes to give the Golden Knights a three-goal lead. Clarkson would hold at least a two-goal advantage for the rest of the quarter and advanced that lead to as many as four at the start of the fourth quarter when Andrew Kearney scored 51 seconds in.

Reilly finished with seven points on six goals and an assist for Clarkson, which improves to 6-5, Kearney scored three goals and Vince Lavarnway chipped with two assists.

Goalie Eric Gellasch made 13 saves to register the win.

Brady Mason scored three goals to lead St. John Fisher (5-6), Matt Kemmis tallied two goals and an assist and Matt Slowinski generated three assists.

KEUKA 13, SUNY CANTON 12 (OT)

Harrison Root scored the deciding goal 41 seconds into overtime to lift the Wolves to victory over the Kangaroos to win a nonconference game in Keuka Park.

Dylan Delucia scored four goals to lead Keuka College (4-2), Ian Rickard tallied three goals and an assist and Nicholas Pipher generated three goals.

Goalie Dylan Hoad made 12 saves to post the win.

Austin Mesler recorded seven points, including scoring four goals, to pace SUNY Canton (2-4), Alex Jacobs tallied four goals and an assist and Tanner Amell contributed a pair of goals.

Hayden Todd finished with 18 saves for the Kangaroos.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY CANTON 20, VERMONT STATE-LYNDON 6

Jaedyn Awan, Abbey Albro, Molly Sweeney and Ali Servati each scored their first career goals as the Kangaroos women's lacrosse team opened North Atlantic Conference play with a dominant win against the visiting Hornets in rainy conditions.

Samantha Dayter tallied three goals and four assists to lead SUNY Canton (4-4, 1-0), while Maddy Caron tallied two goals, four assists and nine draws.

Also for the Kangaroos, Morgan Montgomery totaled three goals and one assist and Lindsey Wunder finished with two goals and one assist against Vermont State University-Lyndon (0-4, 0-2).

SUNY CORTLAND 21, SUNY POTSDAM 6

Toni Cashman generated five goals an assist and Emma Dempsey contributed four goals and an assist to fuel the Red Dragons to a SUNYAC victory over the Bears in Potsdam.

Amy Hoeffner tallied two goals and two assists for SUNY Cortland (6-4, 4-0) and Chelsey Weber chipped in with two goals and an assist.

Lindsey LaDue scored three goals and totaled three ground balls and seven draw controls to pace SUNY Potsdam (3-4, 0-3). She now has 99 draw controls for her career. Also for the Bears, Tessa Pierce scored a goal and recorded four draw controls. She has 101 draw controls for her career.