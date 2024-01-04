COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Peoples, DePaul off to slow start in Big East

Jan. 4—Schlarman graduate Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women's basketball team started Big East play this week.

But conference action has been slow as the Blue Demons are already 0-2 after two close defeats.

Peoples had 21 points with five steals, four assists and four rebounds on Sunday as DePaul lost to Georgetown 66-62.

On Wednesday, the Blue Demons traveled to Providence, where they lost 72-65. Peoples had 14 points, three steals and two rebounds.

DePaul is 9-7 overall and will return to the Wintrust Arena on Saturday to play Creighton at 3 p.m. The game will be on FS1.

Oakwood native Katelyn Young and the Murray State women's basketball team started Missouri Valley Conference play on Saturday with a 90-62 win over Valparaiso.

Young had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals for the Racers, who are 8-2 and will host Bradley on Thursday and Illinois State on Saturday.

Schlarman grad Capria Brown and the Central Michigan women's basketball team started MAC play on Wednesday and lost a 65-64 thriller to Bowling Green.

Brown had six points with four rebounds and two steals.

The Chippewas was coming off a 67-57 loss to North Dakota State on Dec. 20 as Brown had five points and two rebounds.

Central Michigan is 1-9 and will take on Buffalo on Saturday.

The Eastern Illinois women's basketball team started Ohio Valley Conference play on Friday with a 80-74 win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel had two points and an assist in the win. She also played seven minutes in the Panthers' final non-conference game of the season, a 76-64 loss to Wisconsin on Dec. 21.

The Panthers are 4-10 and will play Tennessee-Martin today.

Danville native Tevin Smith and the Cleveland State Men's Basketball Team already started Horizon League play in late November, but returned to full-time league play on Dec. 28 with a 75-67 win over Oakland. Smith had 11 points and seven rebounds in the win.

The Vikings followed that up with a 86-77 win over IUPUI on Sunday as Smith had 11 points and three rebounds.

Before those games, Cleveland State beat Western Michigan 90-77 on Dec. 21 as Smith had three points and two rebounds.

The Vikings are 10-5 and 3-1 in the Horizon and will face Wright State on the road tonight at 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN2

After weeks with an injury, Danville native Sean Houpt returned to action for the William & Mary men's basketball team in the Tribe's final non-conference game against Navy on Saturday.

Houpt had three rebounds and a assist for William & Mary in the 77-65 loss.

The Tribe are 5-8 and will start Colonial Athletic Association play today against Elon.

The Southern Indiana men's basketball team, coached by Danville native Stan Gouard, was able to get its first OVC win of the season on Sunday with an 73-62 win over Lindenwood. The win snapped a two-game losing streak which saw the Screaming Eagles lost 81-50 to Southern Illinois on Dec. 22 and their OVC opener 93-91 in overtime to Southeast Missouri State on Friday.

USI is 4-11 and will face Tennessee State tonight.