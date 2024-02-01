COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Peoples, Blue Demons break losing streak

Feb. 1—INDIANAPOLIS — Schlarman graduate Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women's basketball team broke a three-game losing streak on Wednesday with an 67-57 win over Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Peoples had 24 points with five rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Blue Demons.

After a loss to Connecticut on Jan. 20, the Blue Demons lost to St. John's 83-77 in double overtime on Jan. 25 as Peoples had 37 points with 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

On Sunday, DePaul lost to Villanova 95-64 as Peoples had 10 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Blue Demons are 11-12 and 3-7 in the Big East and will take on Georgetown on Sunday.

Another Schlarman grad — Capria Brown — and the Central Michigan women's basketball team has won two games in a row and three of the last four.

The Chippewas beat Western Michigan 53-45 on Saturday as Brown had eight points and six rebounds. Central Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 64-59, but Brown did not play.

Central Michigan is 5-14 and 3-6 in the MAC and will play Kent State on Saturday.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel and the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team has also been on a roll with four straight wins.

The Panthers beat Tennessee Tech 73-71 on Jan. 25 as Meidel had nine points and six rebounds. On Saturday, the Panthers beat Tennessee State 71-67 in overtime as Meidel had two points, two rebounds and two assists.

Eastern Illinois is 9-12 and 6-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will take on UT-Martin today and Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday.

Danville native Tevin Smith and the Cleveland State men's basketball team had a loss and a win this past week.

The Vikings lost to Wright State 107-99 in overtime on Jan. 25 as Smith had 11 points and five rebounds. Cleveland State would rebound with a 66-64 win over Robert Morris on Sunday as Smith returned to the starting five and had three points.

Cleveland State is 13-9 and 6-5 in the Horizon League and will travel to Oakland on Saturday.

Danville native Sean Houpt and the William & Mary men's basketball team was able to break a four-game losing streak on Saturday with a 72-68 win over Northeastern. Houpt had seven points and three points in the win.

The Tribe was coming off a 76-69 loss to North Carolina A&T on Jan. 25 where Houpt had one rebound.

William & Mary is 8-13 and 3-5 in the Coastal Athletic Association and will be playing Delaware today at 6 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball team — coached by Danville native Stanley Gouard — lost their only game of the last week, falling to Western Illinois 73-68.

The Screaming Eagles are 5-16 and 2-6 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will play Tennessee Tech today and Tennessee State on Saturday.