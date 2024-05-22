College roundup: Norwood's King sets school mark en route to NCAA track and field championships

May 21—CORTLAND — Former Norwood-Norfolk athlete Makenna King broke a school record last week en route to winning the regional discus title at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference Championships.

King, a senior at St. John Fisher, launched a throw of 49.26 meters (161 feet, 7 inches) to surpass her previous program record by more than four meters. King's distance was fourth among all NCAA Division III schools this season and she qualified for the national championships this week in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

King's throw came on her sixth and final attempt, moving her from third place to first.

King also finished sixth in the shot put with a throw of 12.93 meters (42-5.25).

It will be her second straight appearance in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

CLARKSON'S BARNUM HONORED

Senior midfielder Madelynn Barnum has been selected to the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association's All-Region second team for the second straight season.

Barnum, from Ballston Lake, joins former Immaculate Heart Central athlete Christine Wright as the only Golden Knights to receive repeat mention on the IWLCA All-Region team.

Barnum won Liberty League all-star honors all four years at Clarkson and set a host of school records in her senior year. She broke the program mark for goals in a season with 66, established a record with 83 draw controls and also tied the Clarkson record with 32 caused turnovers this year. She also finished third in school history in points in a season with 79. She led the league in goals per game and points per game.

For her career, she finished with 189 goals, 33 assists and 222 points in 59 games. She holds the career mark in goals and is third in points.

SOFTBALL

FITZPATRICK NAMED ALL-REGION

Clarkson junior Devin Fitzpatrick was named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region team on Friday.

Fitzpatrick, a Liberty League first-team all-star and NCAA Division III, Region 3 first-team utility/pitcher, was a dual threat for the Golden Knights, ranking third in the league in slugging percentage and home runs. She logged the second-most innings pitched in the league and was third in strikeouts and complete games.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

TWO SAINTS HONORED

St. Lawrence University sophomores Angelica Aksdal-Jansen and Molly Jespersen each were named to the All-Liberty League team Tuesday.

Aksdal-Jansen was selected to the first team singles team and also named to the first-team doubles squad along with Jespersen.

Aksdal-Jansen, St. Lawrence's No. 1 singles player, was 16-8 in singles and 9-2 in tournament play. Aksdal-Jansen, from San Francisco, and Jespersen, from Upper Deerfield, N.J., went 19-4 together.

Jespersen was 14-8 in singles play and 22-5 total in doubles matches.

MEN'S TENNIS

SLU DUO MAKES SECOND TEAM

SLU senior Adam Heilbronner was selected to the Liberty League second team for singles and for doubles, the league announced Tuesday.

Heilbronner was accompanied by doubles partner Broderick Pinto on the second team.

Heilbronner posted a 7-15 mark at first singles for the Saints. He was 13-12 at No. 1 doubles and went 10-8 with Pinto as a partner.