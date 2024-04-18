College roundup: No. 5-ranked St. Lawrence shuts down rival Clarkson in men's lacrosse

Apr. 17—POTSDAM — The fifth-ranked St. Lawrence University men's lacrosse team shut down rival Clarkson in the first half and received goals from 12 different scorers en route to recording a 16-6 victory on Wednesday afternoon in a Liberty League game at Hantz Field.

Daniel Mahoney generated three goals and an assist to lead the Saints, who improve to 13-1 on the season, including 5-0 in the conference.

Bobby Wells supplied two goals and two assists for St. Lawrence and Ben Hutchinson finished with a pair of goals and an assist.

Nine other Saints tallied one goal apiece, including career firsts for Nate Stevens, William Villa, Charlie Cunningham and Charlie Miele.

St. Lawrence built a 4-0 advantage through the first quarter, which it expanded into a 7-0 lead by halftime.

Paddy Condon was a perfect 15-for-15 in the faceoff circle, picked up a team-best 10 ground balls and also scored a goal for St. Lawrence.

Andrew Kearney scored two goals and assisted on another to pace the Golden Knights (6-8, 0-5) and Matt Reilly scored twice.

Goalie Michael Marinello made 11 saves for the Saints, while Eric Gellasch (11 saves) and Griffin Emerson (four) combined for 15 stops for Clarkson.

SUNY MORRISVILLE 15, SUNY CANTON 12

Zach Nestor scored two goals and assisted on six others as the Mustangs outlasted the Kangaroos to win a North Atlantic Conference game in Morrisville.

Dante Patriarco generated four goals for SUNY Morrisville (5-7, 4-1), Kyan Dohn contributed three goals and an assist and Chris Stancarone supplied three goals.

Austin Mesler totaled 10 points, including scoring six goals for SUNY Canton (6-5, 5-1) and fellow South Jefferson graduate Caeden Goodnough contributed four goals and an assist.

Goalie Nathan Weise made saves to post the win for the Mustangs and Hayden Todd finished with seven stops for the Kangaroos.

BASEBALL

SUNY PLATTSBURGH 10-0, ST. LAWRENCE 9-9

Freshman slugger Matt Davis went 6-for-8 on the day, including two doubles, three runs scored and drove in three runs, while Sean Desjardins and Timothy Connor combined for two home runs and seven RBIs on the day as the Saints salvaged a doubleheader split with the Cardinals in nonconference play in Canton.

Desjardins, who recorded four assists and three assists defensively in the first and second game, respectively, went 4-for-8, hitting an opposite-field home run, scored three runs and knocked in four runs on the day, while fellow infielder Connor went 3-for-8 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Lawrence (7-16).

Alex Kornblau went 3-for-4, including a home run, a double and drove in two runs in the first game for SUNY Plattsburgh (17-9).

SUNY COBLESKILL 16-13, SUNY CANTON 8-2

Nick Barone and Derek Maldonado both hit home runs and combined to drive in eight runs on the day, but the Kangaroos dropped both ends of an NAC doubleheader to the Fighting Tigers in Cobleskill.

In the first game, Maldonado homered, doubled and drove in three runs for SUNY Canton (1-21, 0-4) and Barone doubled and knocked in three runs.

In the nightcap, Barone singled and knocked in two more runs against SUNY Cobleskill (8-17, 4-1).

SOFTBALL

SUNY POTSDAM 3-3, ST. LAWRENCE 2-8

Sofia Berryhill went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and pitched four innings for the win in the second game as St. Lawrence University rallied for the split of a nonleague doubleheader with host SUNY Potsdam.

Vivian Johnson went 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Saints (15-10) in the 8-3 victory in the second game, and Meredith Rose was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Caelen Jahnle added two hits. Hammond's Kelsey Bennett and Kiara Lovejoy each were 2-for-3 for Potsdam (9-11).

Potsdam took advantage of some shaky SLU fielding to prevail in the first game, 3-2. The Bears scored all three of their runs in the second as Bennett started the inning with a triple. Lexie Cottrill's bunt to advance runners led to a Saints error and two runners scoring. Cottrill later stole home in the inning to complete the Potsdam scoring.

Cottrill also pitched the win for the Bears, scattering seven hits over seven innings.

Rose hit a two-run single for the Saints in the third for her 100th career hit.