COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Local players hit tournaments

Nov. 22—Early season basketball tournaments are a tradition this time of year and some of the local players who play on college teams are experiencing that this week.

Schlarman Academy graduate Anaya Peoples and the DePaul women's basketball team took a flight to the Atlantis resort to take place in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Blue Demons started slow with an 83-71 loss to South Dakota and a 71-69 loss to Middle Tennessee before finishing the tournament with a 85-62 win over Howard.

Peoples had 22 points with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for DePaul against South Dakota, 18 points, six rebounds and three steals against Middle Tennessee and 21 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win against Howard.

The Blue Demons are 3-3 and will return to Wintrust Arena on Sunday for a game against crosstown rival Loyola.

Danville native Sean Houpt and the William and Mary men's basketball team went to Colorado for the Air Force Classic.

The Tribe did not have the best time at the Classic, however, as they lost 89-83 to Omaha, 80-71 in overtime to host Air Force and 71-60 to Lindenwood in the final game.

Houpt had 13 points against Omaha, seven points against Air Force and no points against Lindenwood.

The Tribe are 2-4 overall and will return home on Saturday to play Maryland-Baltimore County.

Danville native Tevin Smith and the Cleveland State men's team stayed at home for Thanksgiving, getting a 71-61 win over Canisius on Nov. 16 and a 69-62 loss to Cleveland State on Saturday.

Smith had nine points with five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for the Vikings in the win and nine points, seven rebounds and two steals in the loss.

Cleveland State is 3-2 overall and after facing East Tennessee State on Wednesday, it will face Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Oakwood native Katelyn Young and the Murray State women's basketball team went to Bloomington, Ind. on Nov. 17 to face Indiana. Young had 18 poins, 10 rebounds and two assists, but the Racers lost 112-79 to the Hoosiers.

The Racers are 1-2 and after facing Bellarmine on Tuesday, they will take on UT-Martin on Nov. 28.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin grad Emily Meidel and the Eastern Illinois women's basketball team has been off for the last week or so and will return to the court on Friday, where they will start the GCU Classic against Nicholls at 2 p.m.

The University of Southern Indiana men's basketball, which is coached by Danville native Stan Gouard, started a big stretch of its non-conference slate on Nov. 16, when the Screaming Eagles beat Northern Illinois 66-60.

On Monday, USI went to Missouri and lost to the Tigers 96-62 to fall to 3-1.

The Screaming Eagles will hit the road again on Sunday, this time to face Purdue.