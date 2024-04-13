College roundup: Kloft, Berryhill back St. Lawrence to doubleheader split with RIT in softball

Apr. 12—ROCHESTER — Allison Kloft drove in four runs on the day and Sofia Berryhill threw a complete game as the St. Lawrence University softball team battled back to defeat Rochester Institute of Technology, 11-1, in the second game of the day Friday to split a Liberty League doubleheader.

Berryhill tossed a three-hitter, striking out four and walking only one to improve to 2-0 on the season as the Saints won the nightcap in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.

Kloft doubled and singled on the day and drove in two runs in each game for St. Lawrence, which improves to 14-7, including 2-2 in league play.

Izzy Melanson set the tone in the second game by delivering a three-run double in the first inning to provide St. Lawrence with an early 3-0 advantage.

Berryhill also helped her cause by singling in a run, Sofia Camillieri tripled and drove in a run and Caelen Jahnle singled twice, knocked in a run and scored two runs.

Lillian Rienstra and Maddy Cook each singled three times and drove in two runs and Bailey Kehl tripled and knocked in three runs in the first game for the Tigers (8-11-1, 2-2), who won the opener, 13-5.

ROCHESTER 7-13, CLARKSON 2-0

The Golden Knights were held to nine hits over 12 innings as they were swept by the Yellowjackets in a Liberty League doubleheader in Rochester.

Elissa Uveino singled twice and drove in a run in the first game for Clarkson (9-12, 1-2) and Devin Fitzpatrick doubled.

Molly Pezzano went 2-for-2 in the second game to account for two of the Golden Knights' three hits.

Riley Laygo hit a three-run home run in the second game for Rochester (15-6, 2-1) and Loren Castilloux homered and singled.