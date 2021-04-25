College roundup: Husson women's lacrosse edges UMaine-Farmington in overtime
Apr. 25—It took an extra period of play, but the Eagles scored in overtime to earn a victory over the Beavers in Farmington.
The game was UMaine-Farmington's last of the season.
With 5:21 left in the overtime period, Sierra Connor-Schade scored from a free position to give the Eagles (3-1) the win. The game-winner was her third goal of the game. Maddy Olson led Husson with four goals, while Mary Cushing, Sophia Gomez and Ashley Cummings each added two scores on the day.
UMF (2-2) had four players notch hat tricks in Emma Brown, Kaya Backman, Kristina Moody and Isabella Monbouquette.
Beavers goalie Lydia Wasina saved 12 shots, while Husson's Mallory Burchill saved 15 in the win.
Catherine Lawless scored five goals to lead the Jumbos (4-0, 3-0 NESCAC) to a win over the Bobcats (1-2, 0-2) in Medford, Massachusetts.
Kathryn Grennon and Sadie O'Neil scored for Bates.
Caroline Bass hit an RBI double and Janell Sato had an RBI single as Bates (1-5, 1-1 NESCAC) used a two-run eighth inning to take a 6-4 win over Colby (5-9, 3-6) in the first game of a doubleheader in Lewiston.
Bass finished with three hits and two RBI.
In the second game, Payton Crowley hit a two-run homer, Chloe Wilcox had an RBI double, and Jackie Hill scored twice, including the winning run, as the Mules rallied for a 4-3 win in 10 innings.
Lindsey Kim had an RBI triple during a three-run first inning for Bates.
Brianna Neely stole second and raced all the way home on a throwing error to score the winning run as Maine (11-15, 7-4 America East) earned a doubleheader split against Stony Brook (20-9, 6-1) with a 3-2 victory in Orono.
Maine was shut out in the opener, losing 3-0 despite a three-hitter by Kyleigh O'Donnell.
Ryan Daues hit a grand slam and Miles Reid belted a three-run homer and a two-run homer as Tufts (8-2, 3-1 NESCAC) rolled to a 14-2 win over Bates (1-3, 0-2) in a doubleheader opener in Lewiston.
Tyler Attal had two hits and an RBI for the Bobcats.
In Game 2, Ozzie Fleischer had three hits and scored twice to lead the Jumbos to a 5-1 win.
Nick Sinacola lost for the first time this season despite striking out 10 and giving up only four hits, as Roddy Hernandez's sacrifice fly in the seventh inning gave the River Hawks (11-20, 10-12) a 2-1 win over the Black Bears (13-12, 8-9) in a doubleheader opener in Lowell, Mass.
Jake Marquez put Maine ahead with an RBI single in the second inning, but UMass Lowell tied it with an unearned run against Sinacola (6-1) in the fourth.
Gerry Siracusa had three hits and four RBI for the River Hawks in a 9-4 win in Game 2. Connor Goodman drove home two runs for Maine.
Max Waldbaum scored six goals as the Jumbos (4-0, 3-0 NESCAC) routed the Bobcats (1-2, 0-2) in Lewiston.
Seven Bates players tallied one goal apiece.