College roundup: Former Clarkson players honored at PWHL award ceremony

Jun. 12—Three former Clarkson University women's hockey standouts were honored at the Professional Women's Hockey League's first award ceremony Tuesday night in St. Paul, Minn.

Former Golden Knight Erin Ambrose was named the league's Defender of the Year. Ambrose, who played for Clarkson's NCAA championship team in 2014, supplied four goals and 14 assists in 24 games for Montreal during the league's first season. She finished tied for the league lead in assists for a defender.

Ambrose beat former Clarkson player Ella Shelton for the defensive honor. Both Ambrose and Shelton, who plays for New York, were named first-team all-stars by the league. Another former Clarkson defender, Renata Fast, was named a second-team all-star. Fast plays for Toronto.

FORMER KNIGHTS, SAINTS DRAFTED

Former St. Lawrence University captain Julia Gosling was selected as the sixth overall pick by Toronto in the PWHL entry draft Monday in St. Paul, Minn.

Gosling was a second-team All-ECAC selection in her senior season with the Saints. She was second on the team with 51 points (22 goals-29 assists). She also was fourth in the nation in power-play goals with nine and 11th in goals-per-game (0.59).

Gosling played 111 games for the Saints, recording 60 goals and 68 assists and 16 power-play goals.

Minnesota selected two former Clarkson players by picking Brooke McQuigge as the third pick in the fourth round and taking Dominique Petrie with the third pick in the fifth round.

Ottawa selected former Clarkson player Stephanie Markowski one pick ahead of McQuigge's selection. Another ex-Golden Knight, Lauren Bernard, was selected by Toronto with the final pick in the fourth round.

Former Saints player Mae Batherson went in the sixth round to Minnesota. Baetherson was a first-team All-ECAC pick at the end of last season, and set the Saints record for most points in a season by a defenseman with 37.