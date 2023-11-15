College roundup: Dudzinski paces St. Lawrence men's basketball to win over Plattsburgh

Nov. 14—CANTON — Sophomore Adam Dudzinski scored 27 points to power the St. Lawrence University men's basketball team to a convincing 90-66 victory over SUNY Plattsburgh in a nonconference game Tuesday at Burkman Gymnasium.

Dudzinski hit four 3-point shots and went 7-for-8 at the line for the Saints, who raced to a 50-36 halftime lead.

Gavin Macaulay added 16 points and Aidan Macaulay scored 11 for SLU (2-0).

Franklin Infante scored 17 points for Plattsburgh (0-3) and Dylan Trombley added 15/

OSWEGO STATE 92, CLARKSON 83

Jeremiah Sparks led six Oswego State players in double figures with 22 points as the Lakers jumped to an early lead and held off the Golden Knights in the second half in a nonconference game in Oswego.

Julien Crittendon added 17 points, Ahkee Anderson 15, Jamal Achille 13, Cartier Bowman 12 and Kaleb Cook 10 for Oswego (3-0).

Jack Dalgety scored 22 points for Clarkson (3-1), which trailed by 17 at halftime. Braeden Burns followed with 15 and Matteo Sinon 13. Steve DeRegis and Ayden Kocak each scored 10 points for the Golden Knights. Burns added 11 rebounds.

SKIDMORE 73, SUNY POTSDAM 53

Freshman Charlie Fantom scored 17 points and Joey Skoric added 13 points and 13 rebounds as Skidmore pulled away from SUNY Potsdam for the nonconference win in Potsdam.

Freshman Jack LaGarde added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Thoroughbreds (1-1).

Ogdensburg's MeSean Johnson led Potsdam (0-3) with 14 points and five rebounds. Shaheed Alcide contributed 11 points for the Bears.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY PLATTSBURGH 61, ST. LAWRENCE 58

Payton Couture scored 20 points to lead SUNY Plattsburgh to the nonconference win over St. Lawrence at Burkman Gymnasium in Canton.

Julia Greek added 17 points and Mya Smith 13 for the Cardinals (2-0). Imani Walcott recorded 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Jackie Malley scored 17 points for SLU (0-2), which rallied to score 20 points in the third quarter. Annie Perry added 12 points.

In another game, Jefferson Community College gained its fourth straight victory to start the season by outlasting Fulton-Montgomery CC, 91-84, in overtime in Johnstown.