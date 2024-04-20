College roundup: Desjardins paces St. Lawrence at the plate in a baseball win over RIT

Apr. 20—CANTON — Junior Sean Desjardins delivered two doubles and drove in four runs as St. Lawrence University defeated the Rochester Institute of Technology 14-6 in a nonleague game Friday, the first of three games scheduled between the two teams at Tom Fay Field.

Junior Michael Hutchins threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and striking out seven for the Saints (8-16 overall). Reliever Brendan Karadenes pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out two.

Brett Federico, John Gannon and Owen McClintock each drove in two runs.

Desjardins hit a two-out, bases-loaded double during a four-run first inning for St. Lawrence. He later added a double down the line in the seventh inning to knock in the Saints' final run.

Adam Marsh drove in two runs on two hits for RIT (12-13).

SOFTBALL

ITHACA 3-0, ST. LAWRENCE 2-1

Stella VanGee scored the game's only run in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 2 to give St. Lawrence a split of a Liberty League doubleheader in Canton.

The Saints (16-11, 3-5) managed just two hits in the second game and both came in the decisive sixth.

VanGee singled with one out and then Vivian Johnson, with two outs, singled to left field. Johnson advanced to second and VanGee scored on an outfield error for the lone run.

Sofia Berryhill pitched seven innings and allowed three hits to gain the victory for the Saints.

In the first game, Jessie Lopez hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and Hudson Hassler delivered an inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning to lead the Bombers (17-10, 3-3) to the 3-2 comeback win.

CLARKSON 9-0, UNION 5-12

Devin Fitzpatrick went 3-for-4 with an RBI and won her 10th game of the season on the mound as Clarkson claimed the first game of a doubleheader to split with Union in a Liberty League clash in Potsdam.

Zoey Kovach and Elizabeth Greco each supplied two hits and two RBIs for the Golden Knights (11-15, 3-5) in the 9-5 victory. Bridget Kerwin added a hit and two RBIs.

Tatum Perkins went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Union (5-15, 4-4).

In the second game, Union pitcher Melody Kappel held Clarkson to two hits in the five-inning game, 12-0 win. Ellie Wintringer drove in three runs.

SUNY MORRISVILLE 11-16, SUNY CANTON 0-8

Celeste Baldwin drove in 11 runs over two games, including eight in the second game, as SUNY Morrisville gained a doubleheader sweep against SUNY Canton in Morrisville.

Baldwin hit two home runs as part of her three hits in the second game. She hit a grand slam in the third inning and a two-run home run in the fourth. The Mustangs (8-11) came back from a 6-0 deficit in the first inning to gain the 16-8 win. Callie LaFontaine went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Sophie Keehle was 3-for-5 with two RBIs.

Sarah Balcom compiled three hits for SUNY Canton and Emma Hayes and Andrea Carey had two hits and two RBIs each.

In the first game, Keehle triples and drove in two runs in an 11-0 win. Jessica Budd had two hits and three RBIs for Morrisville. The Mustangs, led by starting pitcher Piper Kaylor, limited the Kangaroos (1-16) to two hits.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY POTSDAM 20, BUFFALO STATE 11

Anita Reitano supplied four goals and five assists and became SUNY Potsdam's all-time career scoring leader as the Bears defeated the Bengals in a SUNYAC game in Potsdam.

Reitano, a graduate student from Averill Park, now has 140 goals and 87 assists for 227 points.

Massena's Lindsey LaDue added five goals and two assists for Potsdam (4-8, 1-6). Abby Kraus and Mallory Marks each connected for four goals for the Bears.

Emilee Josker scored four goals for the Bengals (6-7, 2-5).

UNION 17, CLARKSON 15

Gillian Joseph and Anna Smith each scored four goals to help Union overcome eight goals from Clarkson's Madelynn Barnum for the Liberty League victory in Schenectady.

Greta Maurer followed with three goals and Hannah Compa and Maddy Schiller each scored twice for the Garnet Chargers (7-4, 5-2).

Barnum set a Clarkson single-season record when she scored her 54th goal during the game, breaking an 11-year-old record. Julia Lavarnway added three goals for the Golden Knights (8-5, 3-4) and Grace Graney scored two goals. Lavarnway, from Watertown, passed both 100 career assists and 200 career points in the game.

SKIDMORE 10, ST. LAWRENCE 9

Jillian Lockwood scored three goals and Maddy Marr and Lily Schwartzman each provided two as Skidmore edged St. Lawrence in a Liberty League game in Saratoga Springs.

Neither Skidmore (7-7, 4-3) nor St. Lawrence had more than a two-goal lead throughout the game.

Caroline Hamilton scored three goals for SLU (3-10, 2-5) and Keira Dodd added two.