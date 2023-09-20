College roundup: Dereka keys Clarkson's men's soccer victory

Sep. 20—ALBANY — Jonathan Dereka scored a pair of goals in the second half to lead Clarkson University's men's soccer game to its fourth straight nonleague win, a 3-0 decision over Russell Sage on Tuesday.

Josh Conklin added Clarkson's first goal on an assist from Nolan Grady.

Josh Morelli made two saves on goal in the fourth straight shutout for the Golden Knights (4-1).

ST. LAWRENCE 4, SUNY CANTON 1

Max Mogul scored goals on penalty kicks twice as St. Lawrence won the nonleague game over host SUNY Canton in Canton.

Henry Hart and Eric Edmonds each added goals for the Saints (2-2-2).

Eric Randall scored for SUNY Canton (2-5) that cut SLU's lead to 2-1 at halftime.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

ST. LAWRENCE 2, UNION 0

Zoe Rogan and Emma Reynolds each scored to power St. Lawrence to victory in its Liberty League debut against Union College in Schenectady.

Keely Snode made five saves in goal to record her third straight shutout for SLU (3-2-2, 1-0).

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. LAWRENCE 2, UTICA 0

Lily Gubbins and Maggie Spire scored for the Saints, who captured the victory over the Pioneers in Utica.

Cara Vrendenburg made five saves in the shutout for the Saints (3-3), her second straight.