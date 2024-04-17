College roundup: Dayter paces SUNY Canton to victory in women's lacrosse, sets new scoring record at school

Apr. 17—CANTON — Samantha Dayter totaled nine points, including scoring seven goals, to achieve another school record to pace SUNY Canton's women's lacrosse team to a 15-11 triumph over SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday in a nonleague game on SUNY Canton's turf field.

Dayter set the scoring mark at the school as she's scored 190 career goals to go along with 338 points, which are both program records.

Maddy Carron scored five goals and also won seven draw controls on the day for the Kangaroos, who improve to 7-5.

Goalie Olivia Scott made six saves to record the win for SUNY Canton.

Lindsey Wunder added a goal and an assist for the Kangaroos.

Anita Reitano tallied four goals and two assists for the Bears (3-8) and Tessa Pierce and Lindsey LaDue each scored a pair of goals, while Mallory Marks and Megan MacWilliams each chipped in with a goal and an assist.

SOFTBALL

VTSU-JOHNSON 5-7, SUNY CANTON 4-6

Regan Crowe doubled, singled and drove in pair of runs in the second game as the Badgers (4-10, 2-7) completed a sweep of the Kangaroos in a North Atlantic Conference doubleheader in Johnson, Vt.

Talor Ferrucci singled twice in the first game for SUNY Canton (1-14, 1-7) and Andrea Cary singled twice in the nightcap and Ace Rogers and Sarah Balcom each doubled.

HERKIMER 18, JEFFERSON CC 13

The Generals (9-5) defeated the Cannoneers in the first game of a Region 3 doubleheader in Herkimer.

Hailey McGrew went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs for Jefferson Community College (6-3) and Kate Adams singled three times.

Also for the Cannoneers, Delaney Wiley doubled, singled and scored three runs and Felicity Roberts and Emily Birmingham each doubled and drove in two runs, while Birmingham scored three runs.

The second game was suspended after three innings because of darkness.

BASEBALL

SUNY COBLESKILL 23, SUNY CANTON 2

Logan Firment went 3-for-4, including a home run, a double, drove in three runs and scored four runs to pace the Fighting Tigers (7-17, 3-1) past the Kangaroos to win an NAC game in Cobleskill.

Derek Maldonado went 3-for-5, including a double, and drove in a run for SUNY Canton (1-20, 0-3).