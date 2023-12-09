College roundup: CMCC and UMaine-Farmington men and UMF women victorious

Dec. 9—AUBURN — The Central Maine Community College men's basketball team pulled away in the second half to earn a 94-70 win over Washington County Community College on Friday.

Boston Caldwell led the Mustangs (5-7) with 25 points, which was highlighted by 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc. Guards Cam Pollock and Wyatt Hathaway contributed 14 points apiece. Jeremiah Simeon and Harry Bates also scored in double figures, finishing with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Simeon also pulled down a team-best nine rebounds, and Pollock dished out five assists.

Lamondo Cargile was Washington County's (3-3) top scorer with 19 points. Kevon Green added 13 and Alex Gil contributed 10.

Senior captain Zachary Mickle scored 18 points for the Beavers, leading them past the Lynx for their first conference and sixth overall victory of the season in Farmington.

Will Harriman tallied 15 points and Dylan Griffin added 14 points for UMaine-Farmington. Griffin posted a perfect 5-of-5 shooting. Sophomore David Gadsby contributed a career-high 10 points in only five minutes of playing time.

For Lesley, Malachi Howard led the scoring with 15 points and Jaden Phillips added 10 points.

Sarah Poli scored 22 points to pace the Beavers (3-7, 1-1 NAC) over the Lynx (0-8, 0-3) in Farmington.

Poli made 9 of 11 shots from the field and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line. She also pulled down eight rebounds. Jessica Dow nearly recorded a triple-double for UMaine-Farmington, tallying 15 points, 13 boards and nine assists.

Jalyn Stacey contributed 13 points for the Beaver, who notched their first NAC win, while Melissa Mayo scored 10 and Jaycie Stevens had nine.

Savannah Grant was Lesley's leading scorer with 16 points. Alexandra Kerley put up 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds and Jordan Blair had 11 points and seven assists.

